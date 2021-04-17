Devices such as the Motorola RAZR 5G and Razer gaming controllers are currently on sale





The Moto RAZR 5G has been discounted $ 200 on Motorola.com for quite some time, and this cool foldable is available for $ 1,200. However, you can now get this device cheaper by visiting Amazon.com. The latest RAZR has a $ 224.85 discount. So if you buy a color variation of polished graphite, you can get it for just $ 175.14. Other color options are priced at the same $ 1,200 rate found in the company’s online store.

If you’re looking for more smartphone options, you can also buy the new Motorola Edge. This is because they are selling new products for $ 487.22 after receiving a $ 212.77 discount. Both the RAZR 5G and Moto Edge have 256GB of storage space, but the Edge has 6GB of RAM, while the internal has 8GB of RAM, so it has foldable RAM. Will increase. Finally, if you’re looking for a more affordable phone, you can get the Moto G Stylus for $ 200, a $ 100 savings, and the Nokia 5.4 for $ 190, a $ 60 discount. Both phones are unlocked and have 128GB of storage space.

Suppose you’re looking for a new controller to enhance your gaming experience on your PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X & S. In that case, after receiving a $ 20 discount, you’ll get an officially licensed Xbox One controller for the new Razer Wolverine Ultimate with six remapable buttons and triggers for $ 140. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, consider PowerA FUSION Pro. PowerAFUSIONPro has a $ 19 discount. So you can buy it for just under $ 61.

Also, if you are interested in smartphone games, you can get Razer Kishi mobile game controller. The iPhone model is currently priced at $ 85 with a $ 15 savings and is compatible with the latest iPhone X, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 lineups. For Android users, you can get an Android model for $ 70 after a $ 10 discount.

Samuel Martinez

A former bilingual teacher who left the classroom to join Pocketnow’s team as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An essential artist who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing, and good music.

