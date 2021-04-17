The best Google Assistant compatible products in 2021





What else did you think

Here are some options that may still work well in your smart home setup:

Google Nest Hub Max: This smart display offers everything the smaller Nest Hub offers, but adds a bigger and better screen, a bigger audio and camera for video calls. See the Google Nest Hub Max review for more information.

Roku Ultra: This versatile streaming device supports almost every conceivable service, works reliably, and has a Bluetooth connection. You can pair it with the Google Assistant and control it with voice commands. Read the Roku Ultra review for more information.

Sonos One: For such a small speaker, Sonos One provides a wonderfully rich sound and can produce a very loud sound when needed. It also has a built-in Google Assistant for questions, commands, calls and more.

Wyze Light Bulbs: Wyze offers a basic white smart light bulb that works well with the Google Assistant at a very affordable price. You can ask the Google Assistant to turn the light bulb on and off, fine-tune the brightness, and change the color temperature.

Google Nest Thermostat: This affordable smart thermostat provides remote control of HVAC systems, geofence, and Google Assistant support.

Wyze Cam v3: Probably the most affordable camera on the market Wyze Cam v3 offers full-color 1080p video, IP65 rating, two-way audio, and night-vision capabilities. You can also use Google Assistant commands to turn it on or off and access your live feed. Read the Wyze Cam v3 review for more information.

Wyze smart home plug: This compact smart plug can be controlled remotely, supporting scheduling and automation. You can also contact the Google Assistant to turn it on or off.

C by GE Smart Dimmer Switch: This versatile smart light switch brings a remote control to your regular light and allows you to fine-tune the brightness from the app or Google Assistant voice commands. The functionality is good, but the design isn’t as attractive as our top picks.

Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt: You can lock and unlock this smart lock remotely using the app. There is a numeric keypad for setting up to 100 access codes. You can use the Google Assistant voice commands to lock or unlock the door and check the status of the door.

Roborock S6: This is the best performing robot vacuum in our tests and is much cheaper than the Roomba S9 +. However, the Google Assistant integration is very basic and you can start or stop cleaning with voice commands. Read the Roborock S6 Review for more information.

