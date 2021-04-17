Why Sony Approves Last Remake





The reported remake of The Last of Us for the PS5 may seem like a strange project to Sony, but there’s good reason for the publisher to approve it now.

Now that PlayStation 5 has pioneered a new generation of Sony console technology, the company says it’s recreating The Last of Us, the acclaimed first-party PS3 game for the PS5 and one of the last games in the system. It has been reported. Instead of taking risks with the new IP, it seems to be expanding the most successful PlayStation franchise. The third release of The Last of Usmight looks like an unnecessary effort to distract Naughty Dog from other franchises, but it is reported that it is not.

Until recently, The Last of Us was a passionate project for a small team of Sony developers who originally wanted to support a large studio and give their name to the company. The team’s original idea was reportedly the firstUncharted game, but Sony opposed it because it would be too costly to prepare the 2007 title for the PS5 launch. The publisher eventually settled on aTLOU remake because of the relatively low effort and potential for profit. Currently, the project has been handed over to the Naughty Dog core team. This is probably due to a deadlock in the developers.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who originally reported rumblings within Sony, appeared on the Minmax Showpodcast on April 15 to discuss his article. He confused some fans with the decision to recreate The Last of Usmight, but after the release of The Last of Us 2 in 2020, many of the Naughty Dog developers had nothing to do with it. I made it clear.

Why Naughty Dog is now recreating our end

Here’s Schreier’s full statement, around the 13:30 mark in the video above.

“This is what people do for next year or so while other things are being pre-produced …. One of the problems Naughty Dog encountered in the past when trying to do it all. .. In multi-team production, there are a lot of people who just need to do something, they call it “feed the beast”. This is a general jargon. “

Schreier also said the remake of The Last of Us will help Naughty Dog developers get used to working on the PS5, which they haven’t done yet. Naughty Dog may seem better off working on expanding one of its other franchises, such as Uncharted, but at this point it doesn’t even have an option. Schreier hinted that the studio’s creative lead is currently in the process of creating new game ideas that could take months or years. -The lift effort to give the franchise more steam may be worth it.

