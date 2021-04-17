Apex Legends Season 9 is reportedly undergoing major map changes





Apex Legend Season 9 is about to begin. Obviously, Respawn Entertainment is making some “major map changes” in the new season. Prior to the release of Season 9 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, prominent Apex Legends leakers and data miners have no new maps for Season 9, We plan to make major changes to Olympus. On the other hand, the world edge also changes depending on the leaker, but it becomes smaller in the middle of the season, not at the beginning of the season.

The leaker in question is Biast12, one of the most prominent and reliable data miners and leakers for Apex Legends. He recently said that more Titanfall content would appear in the game before Respawn Entertainment confirmed it.

Unfortunately, this is all Biast12 reveals. In other words, there are no details about what these changes are, and if they are Olympus, whether to transform the map or just make things a little more exciting.

Map changes:

Olympus needs to get “big map changes” at the beginning of the season World Edge needs to get small map changes in the middle of the season

-Biast12 (@ Biast12) April 14, 2021

As always, we will update the story whenever Biast12 provides details. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt. Sources have proven reliable in the past, but that doesn’t mean that everything here should be taken as the official kind of information.

Apex Legends is available for free on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more information on battle royale games, including all the latest news and rumors, reports and leaks-click here or check out the relevant recent links below.

