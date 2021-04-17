How PepsiCo Leverages Startup Expertise to Respond to Digital Technology Trends





PepsiCo wasn’t shy about where to put media bets a year after cord-cutting and e-commerce adoption accelerated significantly. Owners of Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Frito-Lay fill the knowledge gap and help brands attract more and more advertisers to adapt more digitally and directly to the future of consumers (DTCs). To rely on external expertise. Free environment such as Subscription Video on Demand Platform (SVOD).

Kate Brady, Head of Media Innovation and Partnership Development at PepsiCo, said: “No matter what we do, our central focus is to ensure that we do business with a view to the future so that we can stay connected to our audience.”

Two years ago, the food and beverage giant set up a venture division called PepsiCoLabs to find startups around the world that could put their business at the forefront. The pandemic has enhanced the value of the program as digital trends, previously expected to be years away from the mainstream, began to take hold in just a few months.

PepsiCo Labs’ current partnership focuses on virtual experiences and talks about the turmoil inherent in COVID-19 that enables faster decision making in production and media planning. However, even if a resumption is promised, the pace of change is unlikely to slow down. On the other hand, in the event of other issues, such as the disappearance of third-party cookies, marketers will continue to restructure their strategies over the next few months.

“Things are changing so rapidly now that we really need to keep evolving,” Brady said. “The goal is to extend these successes throughout the organization as often as possible.”

Promote innovation

PepsiCo Labs is looking for start-ups according to a four-step playbook: Opportunity, Discovery, Pilot, and Scale. A small team, including Brady and vice president of technology ventures and innovation, David Schwartz, first surveys business leads across PepsiCo to identify common challenges across organizational brands. The unit then discusses with dozens of venture capital firms and entrepreneurs to identify suitable start-up partners and work with them in pilot programs to expand the most successful services.

Hundreds of startups can be considered running in a particular year, but usually only a handful reach the final step. According to Brady, this process typically takes a total of 6 to 10 months, depending on the startup in question.

“What we want to do is identify what the solution is very quickly, test it, make sure it works, and then scale it as quickly as possible, so this is the whole process. We consider it a very quick sprint, “says Brady.

One of the partnerships going through the pilot phase is the cooperation between Mountain Dew and Green Park. This is a virtual experience platform that the Soda brand has rolled out during the current NBA season, including sponsorship for the league’s three-point contest. Through Green Park’s services, fans can bet and predict player shots. This is to nod to the fast-growing sports betting market in the United States and test your knowledge of previous games.

Mountain Dew sponsored an event that aired last year at the All-Star Weekend.

Green Park helps Mountain Dew gamify events like 3-point contests.

Permission granted by PepsiCo

“It allows them to gamify this fandom process and earn points for getting fan products,” Brady said of Green Park. “We love additional gamification ideas and these virtual platforms that fans can immerse themselves in.”

Another partner, CreativeX, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict where digital assets will perform best and analyze the success of past efforts. Media efficiency solutions, which are currently expanding globally, are one way other marketers are trying to better control their spending after years of criticizing the digital ecosystem for producing large amounts of waste. I am doing it.

“Because we have so much investment to enter the digital space [PepsiCo] We really need all our dollars to work harder than last time, so we want to make everything we put on the market as strong as possible, “Brady said.

Finally, PepsiCo has partnered with a company called Mirriad that applies computer vision technology to insert products and messages into existing content. PepsiCo chose the service to account for the increase in ad-free streaming services. Many have programs that feature older product integration. Mirriad allows you to update old placements (whether signs or cans displayed on the screen).

“Similar to the challenges of media fragmentation (cord-cutting, code never, people leaning towards SVOD platforms that don’t offer traditional ad placement), Mirriad offers a solution that can connect with consumers in real-world content. I will provide it. I am already engaged. ” She said traditional product placements are effective, but often a one-month process with fixed assets that are difficult to change.

According to Brady, PepsiCo tested the Miriad concept on eight Univision Telenovelas, first focusing on the Pepsi brand and then expanding its use to Quaker, Raise and Mountain Dew. The company is currently considering introducing Myriad’s technology to the Latin American and European markets.

“Because it’s digitally inserted, you can adapt your creatives,” Brady said. “If it’s old content, it may be an old package. This gives you the opportunity to update your assets to the latest state and the correct message you’re currently talking to. Ideally, targeting. You can also deliver specific messages based on the queue. “

Just as PepsiCo lends PepsiCo out of the know-how that startups need to navigate rapidly changing markets, PepsiCo gives start-ups greater reach and exposure that would otherwise be difficult to achieve. Can be given.

“One of the big challenges of working with partners like Myriad is that they are still an early technology and need help building content slate,” Brady said. “They were able to build relationships with Univision, but to continue expanding this, we have built relationships with several larger partners.”

What’s next

Even if vaccination efforts recede pandemic-related challenges, the digital spotlight is unlikely to diminish and will continue to inform PepsiCo’s venture activities. The company is focused on reaching large-scale personalization. This goal is further complicated by the deprecation of advertising targeting tools such as cookies.

At the same time, PepsiCo is taking a step further in offering e-commerce and DTC to cater to shoppers who are accustomed to buying snacks and drinks online. Drawing a clear link between content and direct sales brings a higher premium to performance marketing.

“Performance marketing is a much more important area, and again, we need to ensure the strongest capabilities across the organization,” Brady said.

Other good marketers are tackling issues similar to the increasing pressure on data acquisition and media optimization. Yum Brands, owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, turned to acquisitions to complete its functionality. Quick Services Giant recently announced that performance marketing firm Kvantum’s AI business, a transaction aimed at helping marketers make more informed media planning and calendar decisions, and conversational commerce developers. Acquired Tictuk Technologies.

M & A isn’t exactly off PepsiCo’s card, but Brady points out that relying on partnerships will become more important as lab units prepare for the next outreach round in late spring. did.

“Our focus is mainly on [startups] Comparison of marketing perspective and M & A [one]”We have a team of tech ventures investing in finding these best solutions. If it’s the right choice for PepsiCo, I think it’s always on the table,” Brady said. I will. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos