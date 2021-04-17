10 hidden luigi you completely missed





To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Super Mario’s release, Super Mario 3D has added some hidden 8-bit hidden Luigi. You can find them here.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Super Mario’s release, Super Mario 3D has provided fans with some hidden Easter eggs: 8-bit hidden Luigis. Hidden luigi are fairly obvious or are often overlooked as players usually cannot see them unless they trigger them at a particular moment.

Fans can’t collect coins or stars from 8-bit Luigi, but it’s a fun surprise to see them appear unexpectedly behind rocks and on walls. However, game fans should be very careful as they may be hiding in the most unusual places.

10 World 1-4: Plessies Plunging Falls

Riding the Yoshi Start makes the gameplay so fast that it’s hard to find this hidden Luigi. Fortunately, slowing down or swimming the dinosaurs fast is an option.

Within seconds of boarding, you will find the boosting ring. When collected, a small 8-bit Luigi appears on the surface of the water. Most Luigi are hard to find, but this is quite difficult as the ride quality is so fast.

9 World 1 Bousers Highway Showdown

At the end of the level, after passing some gumba and pointed balls, a huge luigi can be seen in the water. The creator of the game clearly sought a reference to the Loch Ness monster, as fans could see Luigi mysteriously disappear into the water.

It’s easy to rush through the levels, but the best way to meet him is to wait long enough in the corner of the castle. The size of this Luigi is so big that it’s all about timing to find this cameo.

8 World 2-3: Shadow play

At the entrance to the level, you can see the shadow of Luigis hanging on the wall, but at first glance it is not clear. Players need to make a high jump and crawl the wall to see the shadow of a small 8-bit Luigi at the top of the wall.

7 World 2-5: Double Cherry Pass

After passing through winding obstacles and see-through tunnels, you can see the secret 8-bit Luigi hiding at the end of the second level. He’s probably one of the hardest to find in the game, as he’s barely visible in the post.

If you’re not careful, you’re more likely to miss him. To get a glimpse of the hidden 8-bit Luigi, stand by the flag checkpoint while the pastel landscape is displayed on the screen.

6 World 3-7: Switchboard Waterfall

As players enter the autumn landscape, they can see toads running by some big bees. If you use binoculars to go to the tree on the right, you can get a glimpse of 8-bit Luigi while aiming straight at the waterfall.

He is almost transparent, but Luigi is hiding at the top of the waterfall on the left. However, it is difficult to see him without binoculars, so it is important not to miss this step.

5 World 3: Killer Express

Luigi is displayed twice in this segment. If you pay attention to the level of the intro, you can see him racing beside the train. He appears a second time when the toad is busy trying to avoid flying bombs while overtaking other obstacles.

The 8-bit Luigi, on the other hand, can be seen in the background, where it won first place in a train race on a track parallel to the toad. Many things happened at the same time, so the creator deliberately made Luigi almost undetectable.

4 World 4-2: Nobi Nobi Pack Creek

The toad, which runs through the giant Venus flies, is surrounded by greenery and groundwater. After successfully jumping from one green circular platform to another, she finally reached the end of the level.

As soon as Toad arrives at the flagged checkpoint, you’ll find a small crouched Luigi in the lower right corner of the screen.

3 World 4-4: Big Bounce By Way

Back to the Jumping Platform-Toad faces a more difficult challenge when trying to find the hidden 8-bit Luigi. Near the end of this level, the only solution for toads is to jump in front of the warp block by passing through a crowd of colorful ladybugs with angel wings on a bouncing mushroom platform.

As she continuously jumps on the platform, Luigi immediately jumps out of the cloud for surprise.

2 World 5-4: Wild Savannah

8-bit Luigi gives fans two chances to find him in this area. The first time, just after the toad was fired into a grass-filled area by a cannon. When she runs to the right, Luigi can be seen as a painting in the grass.

The second 8-bit Luigi can only be found by using the binoculars again. When the binoculars focus on the pipe, you’ll see another Luigi hiding above the pipe, right next to Sprixie.

1 World 6-3: Hands-on Hall

At another 2 to 1 level, the first luigi can be found in the gong. When the player hits the gong several times in a row, Luigi appears as a silhouette.

At the end of the level, another 8-bit Luigi is right next to the goal. After moving to the edge, tilt the camera to the perfect angle so you can see the window where you can find our beloved green friend.

