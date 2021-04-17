Google’s Supreme Court rules uphold copyright dispute with Oracle over Android software | Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC





Google LLC vs. Oracle America, Inc. After the Supreme Court’s April 6 ruling in 141 S.Ct. 1183 (2021), the computer software and programming industry can sigh a tentative relief and perhaps sleep better. .. The proceedings have lasted more than a decade and have toured the District Court of Appeals and the Federal Court of Appeals twice, focusing on the ongoing battle for copyright protection and the fair use of the software interface and its underlying code. .. At the heart of this battle was Google’s decision to copy some of the Java SE platform code while designing the Android platform. This part of the code is part of the application programming interface (the “API”), which allows programmers to call pre-created tasks for use in their own programs. API code can be further subdivided into two categories: code implementation and code declaration. When you implement your code, it does a lot, as the name implies. That is, it tells the device how to perform the desired task. Declarative code helps link the programmer’s input to the implementation part of the code needed to perform a particular task. One way to think about how declarative code works is as a filing system with markers to quickly call the desired part of the implementation code. Google initially sought a license for the entire Java SE platform currently owned by Oracle, but negotiations failed. After that, Google proceeded to write its own implementation code, but copied the 11,500 lines of code that make up the declaration code. According to Google, this was needed to allow millions of programmers already familiar with Java programming to leverage their basic baseline programming knowledge in the Android environment. Judge Breyer, who is clearly aware of the significant implications of this case, wrote for the majority, “[g]We believe that even in rapidly changing technical, economic and business situations, we should not answer more than necessary to resolve a party’s dispute. 141 S.Ct. At 1197. Therefore, the majority opinion chooses not to answer the question. Opinion on whether the API code is copyrighted by assuming that the entire Sun Java API is included in the definition of what can be copyrighted, purely for discussion. Same as above. Instead, it focuses on whether Google’s copy was fair. However, in advancing the fair use analysis, the majority of opinions reveal that there are differences between the implementation code and the declarative code portion of the entire API code, at least for the current six judges. .Justice Breyer likens the entire API code to a fiction, explaining the implementation and declaration of the code part as a component of the fiction. Since the implementation code can be written in any number, there is a way to achieve that functionality, and Google has certainly written its own implementation code for Android. This part resembles the text of a novel and deserves stronger copyright protection. The declarative code most closely resembles the organized material in the novel. Table of contents, index, etc. In the majority of views, it’s important to understand that Google copies only 11,500 lines of code out of a total of 2.86 million lines. In addition, the majority have declared that Google has copied these lines of code “not for creativity, beauty, or (in a sense) purpose.” Id. at 1205. Instead, the majority regarded the copy as only necessary to create a new expression and thus promote the overall purpose of copyright. In most cases, the purpose of copyright and patents stipulated in the Constitution is to “provide exclusive rights to authors and inventors for their respective works and discoveries for a limited period of time, thereby providing science and useful art. He led their decision to “promote progress.” US Constitution, art. I, §8, cl. 8. Limitations on the scope of copyright protection have been enacted to minimize the negative effects of copyright. In this case, the concept of fair use is of utmost importance. Looking through this lens, the majority only need the necessary parts of the API code to achieve the goal of creating a new and unique smartphone platform that allows millions of programmers to leverage their baseline knowledge and skills. I decided that I was working on fair use by copying it. .. This decision does not resolve the question of whether certain types of code, such as declarative codes, are eligible for copyright protection, but the vast majority of judges today raise the issue of such fair use. It clearly shows how to consider it. Context of copyrighted code. Perhaps the most important part of this opinion is whether the majority of judges today distinguish between computer code types and whether certain types of code are eligible for strong or light copyright protection. It shows that it supports the concept of judging whether or not. As Judge Breyer said, “Declaration code, even if protected by copyright, is far superior to most computer programs (such as implementation code) from the core of copyright.” Id. at 1202. Many in the industry, where it is common practice to reuse and reimplement what came before, will see this as a victory in itself.

