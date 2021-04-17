Daily.dev brings innovative and diverse “TED-like” events to the developer community





Dissatisfied with speakers who are just marketing, the founders of daily.dev hold monthly speaker events to help thousands of software developers.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people have attended events that have been converted to digital capabilities to make up for their inability to meet in person. The success of these events varied, but as the months of 2020 and 2021 passed, participants lacked the personal touch and friendship of face-to-face events to exchange, hours of zoom speeches or I started expressing fatigue in the digital breakout room.

According to Nimrod Kramer, co-founder and CEO of daily.dev, dissatisfaction with digital events in the developer community was clear. He worked with the company’s CTO, Ido Shamun, to come up with something better. Kramer and Shamun have created daily.dev as a way to help software developers keep up-to-date with the latest programming news. This event series seemed like a natural extension of their efforts.

Christina Yeh of the Google Registry team recently listed this site on a list of 21 websites and apps to make 2021 a better site to make development “easier”. Over 70,000 developers view and add content to this site. Browser extension.

“We had some ideas and decided to interview people in our community first. What we saw was that people were really fed up with online events and in fact It was a burden to the people. They didn’t want to participate, so we dig deeper to understand why we started participating. People say there are some good events But they are inconsistent or one-time only. The second issue was quality. Some events are consistent but lacking in quality, “Kramer said in an interview. ..

“It’s too late by the time you realize you’re wasting your time. Really high quality events are usually hosted by big tech companies, who usually promote their products and Tends to explain how to do a better job. With our own products. ”

From there, the daily.dev event series was born. Kramer and Shamun are similar to the popular TED talk, but aim to provide the developer community with a series of monthly discussions and roundtables tailored to the company’s specific audience.

Since February, the company has been hosting monthly events featuring experts such as Redwood JS co-founder David Price. Ben Lesh, Google Staff Software Engineer, Sam Saccone; Citadel Software Engineer and RxJS Author.

Kramer explained that he and Shamun want to create consistent, high-quality events that are not tied to any particular technology or company. They claimed that the event was offered free of charge and was open to the entire developer community, like a monthly drinking fountain for developers around the world.

So far, the event has focused on topics related to open source, web development, and career advice. However, Kramer said he crowdsources topics on a variety of issues, from artificial intelligence to no-code.

The second event was on March 23rd, starring Asurion’s senior manager Neil Giarratana. Kent C. Dodds, JavaScript engineer and teacher. Katerina Skroumpelou, a JavaScript engineer at Nrwl.

Kramer said he was skeptical about how many people would appear and earned about 1,500 RSVPs. This was a big deal for them as they advertised only within the community. The first event was attended by over 7,000 developers and livestreamed on YouTube.

Kramer also said it was important for him and Shamun to find a variety of speakers, noting that many of the events he attended earlier were mostly starring white California men. ..

Kramer has sought to attract more women and developers from countries outside the United States as speakers to emphasize community diversity.

“I want to provide the stage to lesser-known speakers. I want to meet female speakers. I want other ethnic groups to participate. In that sense, I have a lot of priority. It’s important to give exposure. ”

“We have a very diverse audience, so we want a diverse audience. We have participants from the United States, India, and Europe. We have audiences all over the world, just like people on the West Coast of the United States. We needed to adjust the times. States, East Coast, Europe, Middle East, etc. can participate. ”

The large audience gave them the confidence to continue their efforts and plan more events. There will be events on April 27th and May 25th. Kramer said people began to reach out to speak at their event and began to provide verification of their ideas.

“I’m talking about people who are in a very influential position within a major tech company and who are running huge open source libraries like node.js,” Kramer said.

“We have started this new movement, and we are very excited about it. People are participating in the movement, and hopefully it will get bigger and bigger.”

