Why Xbox Series X support really disappointed me here





Recently, he seems to be praising the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. I love consoles. I love games. I love the Xbox Game Pass. I argued that the Xbox Series X is better than the PS5. And you should seriously consider buying a $ 100 accessory just to make your Xbox experience even more seamless.

That’s why I was absolutely shocked when Microsoft wiped out almost all my positive feelings with the $ 25 battery pack.

For all the powerful suits on the Xbox, there’s one area that will definitely level off for me, which is in tech support. Attempting to repair an Xbox accessory is a frustrating maze-like mess that puts you as humanly as possible as possible between you and the service you need. Two service requests, three online petition, and four phone calls were needed for regular parts replacement, but in the end, it was still not enough to get what you really needed. ..

In short, it’s good that Xbox gear is generally made to last. Because if a gear breaks, you can only fix it with a lot of patience and grit, not to mention a little luck.

Battery dead

(Image credit: Future)

First of all: I’m nothing more than eating a crow. When it comes to the Xbox Play and Charge kits, the denials were right and I was wrong.

The Xbox support site offers call center opening hours, but there’s no way to actually make a call.

A few months ago, the charging cable itself was a step back from the Xbox One model, but advocated the purchase of Microsoft’s official Xbox Play and charging kit. Commenters quickly pointed out that disposable AA batteries are quite wasteful, but rechargeable AA batteries are more versatile and cheaper to replace than Microsoft’s own packs.

However, I stuck to the gun and continued to use the Play and Charge battery, but one day in March I noticed that it was out of charge. I replaced the cables, controller, and power supply until it became clear that the battery was defective and needed to be replaced.

The process looked simple enough. I went online and filled out a service request. My product was under warranty, so I just waited 24 hours for the shipping label, sent the defective battery, and waited for Microsoft to send a new battery. Microsoft estimates that the entire process will take 8-10 business days.

It’s been 24 hours and I didn’t have a shipping label yet. I decided to call Microsoft, but I couldn’t find my customer service number anywhere. The Xbox support site offers call center opening hours, but there’s no way to actually make a call. Eventually, I realized that I could get the site’s virtual agent to call, but every time I tried to direct them to an automated resource instead.

I spoke to a person who said he didn’t know why the label wasn’t sent, but he could easily resent it. I will have to wait another 24 hours. I agreed and left it alone.

Technical support issues

(Image credit: Unsplash)

It’s been a week before I realized I hadn’t actually received the label yet. I contacted customer support again, and this is when things started to go south.

This time, the person in charge asked for the serial number of the controller. The problem was with the battery pack, so I asked why he needed this. He explained that all accessory repairs go through the controller (it’s not accurate via the console serial number), and the battery pack serial number is completely supplementary.

A Microsoft representative connected my phone to a closed store in the UK. This automatically disconnected.

I gave him what he asked for, and he said he was very pleased that Microsoft would send me a new controller. I thanked him, but explained that it wouldn’t solve my problem. He asked why he didn’t. Once again, I explained that the problem was a defect in the battery pack, which is a completely separate part from the controller. He said he had to ask another support team for additional information, at which point he hung up on me.

I made a lot of technical support calls in my life, but this was the first time. Still, my experience was not unique. We talked to Kimberly Gedeon, a senior writer for our sister site Laptop Mag. She evaluated Microsoft’s technical support for the laptop’s annual tech support showdown, and exactly the same thing happened to her.

“I was really angry with this,” she told me in a video call. “The person in charge didn’t seem to know how to answer my question. He came back to me and said he hung up.”

Her question was about a Microsoft Surface Pro X laptop, but the order of the events was otherwise the same, until the person in charge provided the wrong information.

Second trial

(Image credit: Phil Barker / Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Dissatisfied with the lack of progress, I thought the easiest way to solve the problem was to cancel the service order and start over. That way, at least you don’t have to deal with any more phone conversations. However, 24 hours after I started the new service order, I still didn’t have the shipping label.

This time, a new Microsoft representative contacted me that I couldn’t actually solve the problem, but the Microsoft Store was able to solve it. I didn’t know how the few remaining Microsoft Store employees could replace a product they didn’t buy, but at least I thought it was worth a try. The person in charge connected my phone to a closed store in the UK. This caused me to be automatically disconnected.

All Xbox owners, not just technical journalists, should expect responsive and intuitive technical support.

I didn’t do anything, but I keep calling. In my fourth and final attempt to talk to Microsoft tech support, I finally got someone who understood my problem and was willing to work on it myself. He kept calling me for a long time, arriving at the root of my problem and even opening a permanent case file, so I didn’t have to explain my situation to each new person. In the end, he asked me to upload a battery pack receipt, which surprisingly I still had to check the warranty information.

He then informed me that the product was out of warranty and his boss rejected his request to make an exception.

But when I first requested support, the product was under warranty, I protested.

He understands and said he would escalate the claim to another department. I stayed on the line because he forwarded my phone to a British line that was closed that day. It disconnected me after an automatic message.

Microsoft response

(Image credit: Future)

The only card I left to play was a completely unfair advantage. I’m a Microsoft press. I really didn’t want to go this route. After all, Microsoft has a dedicated technical support team, and my contacts aren’t part of it. Asking them for help felt like cheating and was a big push. But I didn’t know what else to do.

I explained my situation to my contacts. The contact agreed to investigate on my behalf. A day later, they found the problem and explained what went wrong. For some reason, the billing and support team was responsible for handling my case, not the Xbox hardware team. This explains why the rep was unclear about the controller / battery pack distinction. They were supposed to transfer my case to the Xbox team, but they didn’t transfer it properly, so the two connections were connected to an unrelated UK line.

In the meantime, Microsoft will share my experience with the support team to help avoid similar situations in the future. By the end of the day, I received three Microsoft emails in my inbox, confirming that the new battery was already in use. Even the Xbox Support Twitter account that didn’t reply to the tag sent me a message asking if I needed help.

After all, I’m happy that Microsoft was able to solve the problem. I thank the company for its desire to set things up correctly, and in retrospect, thank the billing and support personnel who did their best in unfamiliar situations for helping me.

But I don’t know if this story ended in the same way for everyday consumers. Going through a regular channel didn’t solve my problem. All Xbox owners, not just tech journalists, should expect responsive and intuitive technical support and easy replacement of defective gear.

Microsoft is already making impressive game consoles. But as more and more people know where to get Xbox Series X replacements, the company’s next challenge is to provide great support over the years to come.

