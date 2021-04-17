Laura Bassi: Google Doodle Honors Italian Physicist





Google has replaced the homepage logo with Doodle in honor of the first woman to earn a PhD in science, the Italian physicist Laura Bassi.

Life of Laura Bassi

Laura Bassi was born in 1711 in Bologna, Papal States, and is today known to wealthy families as Italy. Partly due to his father’s financial position, Bassi was personally educated between the ages of 5 and 20 from Latin and mathematics to logic and metaphysics.

By the age of 20, Laurabassi had the attention of Prospero Lambertini, later known as Pope Benedict XIV. Prospero Lambertini became a sponsor and provided the opportunity to demonstrate his scientific talent. As one such example, on this occasion, celebrated at today’s Google Doodle on April 17, 1732, Bassi publicly defended 49 treatises in a discussion with four professors at the University of Bologna. ..

The success of this defense made Bassi the first woman to receive a PhD in science and the second woman in history to receive a PhD in Philosophy. Mentioning the Roman goddess of wisdom, the public called her “Bolognese Minerva” and worshiped Laurabassi.

Later that year, Bassi furthered her cause, and more broadly the female cause of scholarship, and petitioned for a teaching profession at the University of Bologna. The university accepted her petition and appointed Professor Bassi of Natural Philosophy, making her the first woman to be a salaryman instructor.

However, the University of Bologna, unlike a male professor, imposes strict limits on the number of extension courses she can offer, and this position was more of an honor than substantive. That said, the university provided Bassi with both the freedom and funding needed to work in physics, and gave her permission to provide a private lecturer at her home. It wasn’t until 1776, two years before her death, that Bassi was appointed as a professor of physics and was able to formally teach.

Google Doodle for Laura Bassi

Today Google Doodle celebrates Laura Bassi’s 289th anniversary, advocating 49 treatises for a PhD at the University of Bologna. Doodle celebrates her achievements and her efforts to give women a legitimate academic position.

The main focus of the artwork is that the portrait of Laura Bassi is surrounded by textbooks. Each textbook is properly colored to match the letters of the “Google” logo. In the background, you can see elements of mathematics and physics, such as the Cartesian plane and Newton’s cradle.

Other Google Doodle:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos