



Angola won the Grand Prize at the Triin University’s annual Innovation Challenge at the T. Firth Performing Arts Center on April 15 for the business of developing devices to prevent tearing of show goats and lower limb trousers. ..

The annual contest presented by the University’s Trine Innovation 1 and Fifth Third Bank will prize top business and technology ideas. The award is funded by a gift from Fifth Third Bank, Greater Indiana.

The $ 3,000 Business Category Grand Prize was presented to Acacia Ranch Show Goats, presented remotely by DeKalb high school students Sydney and Matthias Hefty. The project provides high quality, cost-effective goats to an ever-growing number of 4-H members throughout the region trying to show animals.

“These goats are often sold in the $ 1,000 to $ 10,000 range for competitive animals,” said Sydney Hefty. “But our business model has found a way to still make a profit and allow members to buy goats cheaper.”

Innovation Challenge Judge Paul Birch, Vice President of Government and Institutional Relations Management at Fifth Third Bank’s Commercial Bank, praised the team’s extensive business analysis.

“You are reducing your number; you know your cost,” he said. “That did very well.”

With a prize of $ 1,000, the second place in the business category went to Milkweed Online, presented by Brett Tierney, a sophomore at Treen University who majored in design engineering and at the same time earned an MBA. Tierney, West Chicago, Illinois, developed a business concept with her mother, Christie.

Milkweed Online is a product line developed for use in the breeding and release of monarch butterflies. Tierney said in a presentation that the US Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that monarch populations will decline by 90% since the 1990s. Less than 10% of naturally laid eggs survive.

“The monarchy is beautiful and essential to our ecosystem,” Tierney said.

The Milkweed Online Habitat Kit is specially designed for monarch butterflies.

“This is the safest container in which you can see butterflies change from eggs to butterflies without accidentally damaging them,” he said.

The included book, Flutterby, My Butterfly, by Christie Tierney, provides steps on how to raise a monarch.

The highest award in the technology category was given to RipStop, developed by Colleen Bell, a senior in biomedical engineering at the University of Treen, Ohio. Lauren Bebe in South Bend, Indiana. Olivia Coin in Allison Park, Pennsylvania. Devon Kelly in Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

RipStop is designed to prevent rifts in the trousers worn by amputees. This is a frequent problem due to the sharp edges of the prosthesis and the material that entangles the knee of the prosthesis.

“Most companies manufacture prosthetics and orthoses and design long trousers for those who wear them,” Bell said. “But they are very expensive and ultimately do not handle pants entanglement or pants wear.”

The team tested the design in amputees who did not report device problems or loss of prosthetic limb mobility.

“I’m amazed at what you came up with,” said Judge Debrichard, an assistant professor at Trine’s Kettner Business School.

The second technology award was given to Cooler Koozie by Konrad Dorsey, a junior in Manila, Indiana, a student of design engineering technology at Trine. Adrian Rosie, a freshman at Schoolcraft, Michigan.

This product is designed for boaters who want to access the cooler without returning to the boat when moored in sandbars or elsewhere.

“With Cooler Koozie, consumers can bring their coolers into the water without worrying about falling or floating,” Rosey said. “It is more stable underwater and can be tied to a boat.”

The device also features holders for open drinks, bottle caps and snacks.

Jason Blume, Executive Director of Trine Innovation 1, said he was impressed with the diverse and practical solutions offered to real-world problems at this year’s Innovation Challenge.

“It’s amazing to see high school and college students doing such a great job of tackling real-world problems head-on,” he said. “Every of these ideas has the potential to succeed and we look forward to continuing to develop.”

