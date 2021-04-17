Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X storage variations prior to launch in India





Xiaomi will launch a new Mi smartphone in India on April 23rd. The company announces the flagship Mi11 Ultra and the new Mi11X series. The Mi 11 Ultra has already debuted, but the Mi 11X will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 series. According to the new leak, we know more about future Mi phones.

According to Tipster’s Mukul Sharma, the Mi 11 Ultra will only be available in India in one combination with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Smartphones have two RAM options, 8GB and 16GB in China. For the Mi 11X series, there are two phones, including the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, which will be available in variations of 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, respectively. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed if these are really variants of future Mi phones.

According to a Gadgets 360 report, the Mi 11 Ultra will also cost more than 70,000 in India. This makes the Mi 11 Ultra the most expensive Xiaomi phone ever in India. It also brings the price of the Mi 11 Ultras closer to the Galaxy S21 series and the iPhone 12 series. The report adds that the first unit of the phone is sourced from China, which leads to high import tariff rates at that price.

Besides the flagship spec, the highlight of the Mi 11 Ultra is the secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED always-on display on the back. This screen acts as a rear camera viewfinder and also displays call notifications, time, battery level and more. It also has a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display on the front, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Mi 11 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos