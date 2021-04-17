San Jose Sharks opposes Google Development Agreement





The NHL team expressed deep concern over the city’s development agreement with Google on the proposed campus and said efforts to maintain parking near the SAP Center were inadequate.

John Gustafsson, Vice President and General Manager of Sharks Sports and Entertainment, said: “This development cannot proceed at the expense of the future of the arena or the San Jose shark franchise.”

Gustafsson spoke at a meeting of the Diridon Station Regional Advisory Group (SAAG) on Wednesday. His comments followed the city’s presentation on the agreement, including details of the $ 154.8 million community fund.

Harvey Darnell, a member of SAAG and a resident of Centreo’s neighborhood, upheld the deal, saying the city and Google should work with sharks to find arrangements that benefit everyone.

“I’ve been working with the Sharks organization for over a decade,” says Darnell. “We really want to support them by allowing traffic management plans to do what they need.”

The shark first expressed concern last year, warning that the team could be kicked out of San Jose as the proposed Google project and other developments around Diridon Station would prevent fans from accessing the SAP Center.

The development contract parking plan requires Google to maintain 2,850 “publicly available commercial parking spaces” on the project site at all stages of construction. The company is allowed to build up to 4,800 public parking spaces, with approximately 85% or 4,080 available to SAP Center event attendees.

According to the alternative parking arrangements stated in the contract, if the city requires Google to build additional parking space within one-third of the mile from the SAP Center to fill a minimum of 2,850 spaces. there is.

Gustafsson said he was confident that the city and Google could find a valid deal for all parties, but today’s agreement is inadequate for sharks and their fans.

“Unfortunately, we believe the Downtown West project can co-exist with a thriving arena. There were few built-in requests for change,” said Gustafson. “(Sharks Sports and Entertainment) cannot uphold the proposed agreement.”

Overall, city officials and SAAG members praised the agreement, which promises $ 200 million in community benefits, in addition to hundreds of millions of dollars in development costs and land for 800 affordable housing units. Nancy Klein, director of economic development, said the project’s profits totaled about 12 when taking into account Google’s voluntary efforts, including the promised 4,000 homes and a 30% local hire target for construction. He said it would be $ 50 million.

“This project grows all the boats,” Klein said. “It raises the bar.”

Google will dedicate four lands that the city can use to build 800 units of affordable homes. Image of San Jose city provided.

The city also shared details of a $ 154.8 million community fund governed by a 13-member committee with “meaningful connections with San Jose.” The five committee members will experience living or owning a business in areas at high risk of evacuation, such as East San Jose. The remaining eight will have “technical expertise” in areas that oppose evacuation, such as non-profit management, affordable housing, and homeless support services.

Klein said the committee would reflect the diversity of San Jose’s race, ethnicity, economy and generation. In addition to the 13 voting members, three city representatives and one Google representative will serve as an advisory board. Committee members and city officials will also hire a third-party manager to help select recipients of community fund grants.

At the meeting on Wednesday, SAAG members praised the agreement, with some commenting that development standards applicable to Google should be required of all builders in the Diridon region.

Cathy Sutherland, a member of SAAG and a resident of the Delmas Park area, said she was “happy and worried” about Google’s proposed campus and the resulting agreement.

“We want the city to require the same considerations and standards for all developers in the DSAP area,” Sutherland said, referring to the wider Diridon Station area plan under consideration. “We don’t want that many scenarios because we see Google on one side of the street and no amenities on the other side.”

Kevin Christman, a member of SAAG and a resident of the Gardner district, said the city must be responsible for managing the funds provided by the tech giants.

“I want to make sure that these funds aren’t lost in paperwork, or I want some guarantee,” Christman said. “Let the meaning of the house stay in the house, and the meaning of the park stay in the park.”

One of the parks featured in Google’s Downtown West proposal. Google image provided.

Michele Imokawa, who works in the services industry, said he was grateful for Google’s efforts to pay workers fairly.

“I’m grateful that Google has devoted itself to quality service work,” said Imagawa. “As a service worker, this means I can live a stable life here in San Jose.”

Resident Cory Smith said the development contract is a “lifetime proposal” and demanding the same standards from other developers may not be economically feasible.

“I think it makes sense from a community perspective and from a conversational perspective,” Smith said. “From a financial point of view, it is difficult for private development to match what is in front of you.”

Growing up in the Horseshoe region, Paul Soto said much of the Chicano community has been left out of conversations about the proposed Google project.

“SOMOS does not speak on behalf of the Chicano community. Working Partnership does not speak on behalf of the Chicano community, and Silicon Valley Rising does not speak on behalf of the Chicano community. “Soto said.

The San Jose Planning Committee will hold a final hearing on the Google Project and Diridon Station Area Planning on April 28th. However, the city is not planning a hearing on the conference portal as of Thursday morning. The San Jose City Council will vote for the project on May 25, along with a plan around Diridon Station and an affordable housing implementation plan.

The next community meeting on the Google Development Agreement is Saturday at 10am. Readers can find more information about the meeting here.

Contact Sonya Herrera ([email protected]) or follow @SMHsoftware on Twitter.

San Jos Spotlight is the city’s first non-profit news agency specializing in independent political and business reporting. Click here to support public service journalism.

