When the Old School Muscle Body meets the crate engine, the Shelby GT500CR is born





No drama, no worries about the little mechanical details that could otherwise ruin a perfect trip at any time. You don’t mess around under the hood or get stuck on the side of the road, as sometimes classic car owners find themselves doing so.

Yes, you can argue that these minor accidents are part of the overall experience. These stories sometimes keep burning flames, but it doesn’t have to be this way. Ohno! We are currently in 2021 and have the latest solutions to all of these issues.

So if you’re not so keen on being in a loop with all these hurdles of owning a classic car and want to enjoy the drive without worrying about turning the ignition, be happy to hear that there is a way to do it Let’s do it.

We came across the people of Classic Recreations, a garage that promises to build such a machine. They build top-notch high-performance cars and trucks, from meticulous repairs to the tastes of specific owners to building custom cars using the “any model, anytime” approach. I specialize in it. Manufactured primarily in-house, everything complies with the latest vehicle high-tech standards.

Shelby Mustang GT500CR

Our visible bunch selection from their lineup is the Shelby GT500CR, inspired by the legendary Mustang from 1968 to 1969. The car went through a normal transformation process, gaining a lot of power for high speed linear acceleration and making some upgrades for better handling. Shop recipes for turning such a legend into a high-tech modern classic include several engine choices and a lightweight 600 lb (272 kg) with carbon fiber clad while maintaining a factory-like look. Includes conversion.

The exterior design of this remarkable machine stays very well in the legendary line it represents, boosting the genuine Carroll Shelby fiberglass trim, sequential Shelby taillights, Shelby GT500CR emblem, and Shelby Leman racing gas cap. It all mixes to form a very classy presence and is set to turn your head all over the road.

Drivetrain

At the heart of this muscle car, the shop has two choices: a 427ci (7.0 liter) Ford Performance develops 545 hp or a 302ci (5.0 liter) Coyote Gen3 Ford Performance develops 490 hp. I will. The latter can take advantage of the Stage 2 Whipple Supercharger to reach an astonishing 770 horses. These full-scale power plants can be combined with Tremec manual transmissions or optional automatic units. The exhaust system that gives the Shelby Mustang its intense roar consists of a BBK ceramic coated header, dual mandrel vent exhaust, and a Magnaflow muffler.

All this firepower needs to be immediately stopped in order for the Shelby GT500CR to have a 4-piston front and rear Wilwood caliper with a 12-inch slot, cross drill and vented rotor. With all this highly effective performance, Michelin’s high-performance Z-rated tires have Shelby 427 by American Racing wheels, 225/40/187 sections on the front and wide 275/35/18 on the rear end. Advanced handling features are supported by an all-round coil over suspension and oversized front and rear swavers.

interior

Interiors range from soft leather and deluxe 1967 door panels to classic Shelby instruments, polished wood-grain aluminum steering wheels, sparkling chrome inlays and dashboards with Shelby Cobra gear knobs. The seat is a high-back style Carroll Shelby scat rally series, along with a 5-point cam lock seat belt for long-term comfort and fast-paced body support while driving. Especially if you’re tired of listening to the infamous Ford Performance engine, you’re free to use the Pioneer sound system with Classic Recreations custom trap doors, ready to blow up all your favorite songs and build the road. .. An even more memorable trip.Pricing

You may now be too obsessed with the fascination of this Shelby GT500CR, as any other true petrol head does, but this kind of luxury, performance, and classic. It should also be noted that a modern reinterpretation of the legend does not come cheap. The Classic Recreations garage lists this model for $ 214,900 and can only go up from there depending on the options list and customer preference.

