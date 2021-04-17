5 Google Cast Innovations That Don’t Exist But Should Be





Google Cast was life-changing for me. Although not an important method, the ability to conditionally send audio and video to my home and various devices has certainly changed my quality of life. I’m not the only one who feels that way. However, despite being released almost 10 years ago, this technology is largely unintuitive when it comes to its ability to adapt to different situations.

Today, I would like to look at five examples that I felt could improve the cast and shape our lives. In doing so, I want to let you know that I’m not a developer. Nevertheless, we understand that some of these may or may not be easy or feasible to implement. Anyway, guessing about potential features in the future is always fun and you can submit this with the idea of ​​a shower.

Cast youtube to speakers

To start our little adventure, Im is absolutely surprised that casting Youtube video to speakers isn’t a problem yet. As you remember back then, I think this feature was yanked when Google wanted to create a more cohesive experience of how content was consumed. The visual experience cast on non-visual devices may look like a weird wishlist item at first, but Youtube is podcasts, debates, discussions, education and education, and even motivational content. I bet that most of the content I see on Youtube can add value to my life even if I don’t. It’s unbelievable to cast such things, learn from them and keep growing while taking a shower. to see? Shower idea.

Implementation of continuous conversation

If you’re listening to a song and want to cast it to another device, just ask Google. Understand that the assistant actions on the system where the assistant’s voice commands are built take into account requests (casts), content (playing songs and videos), and target devices (such as the TV in the living room). I am. To build logical commands. Unfortunately, we don’t see much work being done on Assistant for Cast technology to understand these variables in a more natural or conditional way.

Standing in front of a famous statue and asking “What’s this?”, Google said it was where it was and several others as part of the continuous conversational machine learning and artificial intelligence built into the Assistant. It will tell you what it is based on the factors. So why does Im play a song on my phone and ask Google to play this song on the kitchen display, an error occurs and I’m asked to specify the content that Im is referencing? Is it? It’s more natural to get the audio playing on the device activated by voice and cast it to your home device.

I know there are many variables that complicate this, such as others at home, people who own the same device in the case of Nest Hub and Chromecast, and other audio. You may be playing at the same time. That said, I know that Google can do it with care.

Automatic cast when your smartphone is placed on the Pixel stand

When I got home today, I put my Pixel smartphone on a stand and found that I had to lift and put it back in order to stop the music, unlock it, and manually cast it to the Nest Hub in the kitchen. I immediately felt dissatisfied. I could have easily pressed the pause button on the YouTube video I was watching using the Pixel Stand Assistant display that appears on my smartphone’s ambient lock screen while docked, but is there a better way?

Ability to automatically cast what you are watching a nearby smart hub or TV when you hang up your phone. Of course, I would like to be able to set it conditionally in the assistant settings. You don’t want to overtake someone’s Chromecast in the Google TV experience just because you decide to put your smartphone down. Similarly, if you don’t have a Pixel smartphone or stand, it’s convenient to start such a cast when connected to a traditional charger.

Automatic cast when returning home

Similarly, I like the ability to automatically cast content from your smartphone to Chromecast on Google TV the moment your smartphone connects to your home wireless network. This means that the smartphone needs to be close enough to use Wi-Fi, and before the key is placed on the table and connected to the TV, the annoying buffer from the smartphone being cast to being connected to the TV is completed. I will. sofa! Again, conditional statements using assistant routines similar to IFTTT’s behavior are great for allowing each individual to create a truly unique Google in a more meaningful way.

If you’re at home, the Chromebook audio will be autocast when you close the lid

With the presence sensing update for the Google Home app v2.36 released yesterday, we believe Google can enable many of these wishlist items. Presence Sensing allows you to ring your Nest Hub or smart display at home only when you receive a call on Duo or other similar service, but you’re done with your Chromebook and your home. Just because you’re done with your work doesn’t mean you need to cut off relaxing music. Similarly, you don’t have to manually cast or reroute everything to change the device.

So I hope that one day, when I close my laptop, Chromebooks audio will be automatically routed from the Global Media Control Center to Nest Hub or Google TV. I admit this is a bit far, but Im told the Futurists, so please forgive me for watching too many science fiction movies. Not only is this possible, but I think it’s good for certain situations and for certain people like me. Perhaps these conditional cast situations, if nothing else, will prompt the user to be notified on the device associated with them, and swapover can be reduced to button taps.

I know that many of these requests probably seem to be very specific to my use case, but in some situations Google Cast doesn’t seem to be smart enough for your needs. You can probably think of. As I said, it’s incredible, but there are some things we need to do to truly adapt to our lifestyle. What are the main feature requests for the Google Assistant and Cast Technology? Let’s continue this conversation in the comments section!

