NBA Top Shot Description | Metahub





NBA Top Shot is a trading game for blockchain virtual cards. Created in 2020 as a partnership between the NBA and Dapper Labs as a marketplace for trading various digital assets built on its own blockchain network called Flow (FLOW).

In a nutshell, the NBA Top Shot is a game about collecting virtual basketball cards in the manner of a typical card trading game. All NBA Top Shot Cards are officially licensed by the NBA and are guaranteed to be of value in the long run.

Collectors can own video clips (cards) called “moments” that represent the actual NBA actions of their favorite players in recent seasons. The market for this can be found in the NBA Top Shots.

All NBA top shot moments are NFTs, and the FLOW blockchain always has only one copy of that moment, ensuring that it is unique. In other words, you own a unique part of the FLOW blockchain, and one copy of that particular moment is stored in the blockchain network and adds value to it.

How Safe are NBA Top Shots?

Security is always a legitimate concern and everyone needs to do their own research, but we consider the NBA Top Shot to be one of the most secure crypto games in the world. Many established entrepreneurs like the Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban are already part of this world and are proud owners of many top shot cards.

In addition, there are over 300,000 active weekly users trading NBA cards and trading volumes of over $ 20 million. Some cards have managed to reach a value of over $ 200.000, so it’s not a ridiculous thing.

Dapper Labs has already announced that the UFC and WNBA will join the world by the end of the year, and I don’t think the game will go anywhere anytime soon.

Why do you pay for something you can see on Youtube?

For virtual card payments, you can see this as a collectible as an old Pokemon or baseball card that is very valuable today. The only difference here is that you don’t own a physical copy, you own a digital representation on the blockchain.

See this as an art, it’s not worth anything, it may be worth a lot of money, it depends on many unknown factors.

How to Buy an NBA Top Shot Card

Purchase a pack from the official website

The easiest way to buy an NBA Topshot Card is to buy and open the pack from the official NBA Topshot web page. All are sold out at this time, but new packs will be available soon.

Buy a card from another owner

Another option is to buy cards from other NBA Topshop owners at Topshop Marketplace. Buying a card from someone else can cost just a few dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Needless to say, it is impossible to predict the future value of a particular card, so DYOR (do your own research), but the card prices of all trading card games built on the blockchain are on the rise. There is.

So far, this type of virtual card trading seems to be gaining momentum, and the value of the card is increasing. Given the growing number of cardholders and cards, buying now may not be a bad idea.

