The Fitbit Luxe is said to be the next most elegant fitness tracker.Leakage of design and specifications





It has been reported that the design and specifications of the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker have been leaked. The German publication shares some details about the rumored wearable, along with some images. According to reports, the Fitbit Luxe, a wearable company currently owned by Google, comes with a stainless steel housing. Along with the color display, three colors are displayed in the image. Wearables are also said to have activity tracking and health monitoring capabilities. At this time, Fitbit does not share any information about Fitbit Luxe.

According to a WinFuture report, Fitbit is working on a new fitness tracker called Fitbit Luxe. Fitness trackers are said to be the most elegant ever. Available in black, soft gold / white and platinum / orchid color options. The Fitbit Luxe is said to come with a stainless steel housing, a classic replaceable buckle strap, and an OLED display. Other details about the display are currently unknown.

The report adds that Fitbit Luxe features heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, activity tracking, stress monitoring, and more. It supports some workouts and has heart rate vibration notifications. The Fitbit Luxe is said to be GPS and water resistant and can be worn while swimming.

In addition, Talekomi’s Evan Blass (@evleaks) is sharing images of upcoming Fitbit fitness trackers on Twitter, similar to what WinFuture shares. There is no information about battery life, screen resolution, price or release date. And Fitbit shares nothing about the rumored Fitbit Luxe.

Last month, the company released Fitbit Ace 3, a fitness tracker for kids. Featuring a touchscreen PMOLED display, it offers up to 8 days of battery life on a single charge. With a water resistance of up to 50 meters, it is suitable for light swimming sessions and provides all-day activity tracking. The Fitbit Ace 3 is the first product launched after Google signed a $ 2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit.

