Google launches assistant driving mode deployment in more countries, including India





Google’s Assistant Driving Mode feature will be available in more countries, including India. The driving mode was previously only available in the United States. This feature is available to people living in countries such as Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, India and Singapore. “Driving mode allows you to do all this without leaving the navigation screen, minimizing distractions on the road,” says Google. ..

So with the Google Assistant, you can easily do more while staying focused on the go. According to Google, you can use voice to send and receive calls and text messages, quickly see new messages in one place across your messaging app, and read text aloud, so you don’t have to look down at your smartphone while driving. There is none.

According to the company, Digital Assistant alerts you to incoming calls so you can quickly answer or reject them by voice. You can also play media from hundreds of providers around the world, including YouTube Music, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

How to use the driving mode of Google Assistant?

If you receive this feature, you can immediately try out the operating mode. To get started, just start navigating to your destination on Google Maps and tap the popup to get started. Or go to the Google Assistant settings on your Android smartphone and[交通機関]Select and[運転モード]You can also tap to turn it on.

To launch the Digital Assistant, “Open the Assistant settings, Google. When enabled, you can use voice to send text messages, make calls, and control media without leaving Google Maps navigation. You can do this feature is available in Android version 9.0 and later versions. Google states that this feature works well on phones with 4GB of RAM.

