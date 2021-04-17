Flipkart’s acquisition of Cleartrip meets Fond Farewells on Twitter, India





E-commerce giant Flipkart announced Thursday that it will acquire online travel aggregator Cleartrip. The company owned by Wal-Mart did not disclose the purchase price. Cleartrip is one of the most popular entities in India’s online travel space, and Twitter has said goodbye to the original idea behind the company, which was founded in 2006.

One user acknowledged Cleartrip as one of the first to incorporate product design focused on improving the customer experience, a thank-you tweet to everyone who took part in the Cleartrip journey. Since 2007, I’ve shown everything what “product design” and “product experience” are, but in reality no one knew what magic it could do. Thank you for your inspiration.

pj (@BeingPractical) April 15, 2021

I’m still referencing them for product design inspiration, another user added.

In support of this, the user said, I can’t agree any further. They were the pioneers of the best user experience. Desktop and mobile. Thank you for your efforts.

Some even thanked Cleartrip for inspiring it.

A big reason why I manage products. The end of an era!

Abhinav Agrawal (@ arion5) April 15, 2021

Every time someone criticized us for having too much negative space on our website, we showed them a Cleartrip. Thank you for showing me the path to good product design, one of the messages I read.

Many Cleartrip customers wanted the platform design to remain the same after the acquisition.

As far as I can remember, I booked my ticket only on Cleartrip. From 2015 until the pandemic begins: I was on a plane almost every month.

The only reason I liked them: design.

I hope it won’t be killed! https://t.co/NfSXZ3foqX

Bargava (@bargava) April 13, 2021

“Smooth booking experience” was also highly appreciated by social media users.

IMO, cleartrip is one of the best travel sites ever. Nothing beats the UI and smooth booking experience.

Raised about $ 60 million in 2014 and sold for about $ 40 million

Lesson: Business needs to make money, and having a good product is not enough. pic.twitter.com/IdZJKg1FEN

Gagan Goyal (@ Goyal4Gagan) April 14, 2021

Some users shared their experiences with the company and tried to figure out what went wrong for them.

The first site where I booked an online ticket. But I haven’t used them directly for a long time. And after terrible customer support for tickets booked through HDFC Smartbuy last year, I vowed to avoid them. Goibibo, MMT, and Yatra may still lag behind the UI, but win in price and support.

Pallab De (@indyan) April 14, 2021

You may also not be able to solve the most pressing user problem. A good UI is fine, but is this what people want for the whole trip? Or is it the best pricing possible?

Himanshuarora (@ himanshuarora9) April 14, 2021

However, most of the comments chose to celebrate the brand. One customer said it was one of the most admired products.

Another addition, I’ve been a big fan of Cleartrip since 2007! Thank you for the magic!

Under the terms of the agreement, Flipkart will acquire all Cleartrip businesses, but will continue to operate as a separate brand. According to the contract, the company’s employee base is also maintained.

