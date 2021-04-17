Weekly Bite | Microsoft Edge Kids Mode, Epic Games $ 1 Billion Fundraising Round, etc.





Here’s a hand-picked list of important tech news this week in byte size.

(Subscribe to the Today’s Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of the top five tech articles. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft Edge goes into kids mode

Microsoft is helping parents by introducing Kids Mode in the Chromium-based browser Edge to provide a secure online environment for children to browse the Internet on shared devices. The user clicks on the profile icon in the upper right corner of the browser[キッズモードで参照]You can access Kids Mode by selecting. Next, you need to select a child in the appropriate age range, 5-8 years old or 9-12 years old. After this, parents can let their children browse the web. In a blog post, Microsoft has set both age groups to the strictest anti-tracking levels by default, blocking most of the trackers to maximize privacy and minimize personalized advertising. We ensure that adult texts, images and videos are blocked from your child’s online search. In addition, the child requires authentication from his parents to exit Kids Mode. In another update, Microsoft agreed to acquire cloud and artificial intelligence software company Nuance Communications for a full cash transaction worth $ 19.7 billion, including debt.

Epic Games Completes $ 1 Billion Financing Round

Fortnite maker Epic Games said Tuesday it had completed a $ 1 billion round of funding. Epic Games said in a statement that the round will include an additional $ 200 million in strategic investment from Sony Group Corporation to advance the cutting edge of technology, entertainment and socially connected online services. Strengthen the common mission of. We would like to thank new and existing investors for supporting the Epic and Metaverse visions. Their investment will help accelerate the task of building a connected social experience with Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys, providing game developers and creators with Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services, and the Epic Games Store. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, said in a statement. .. Sweeney is still the controlling shareholder of the company, and its stake is currently $ 28.7 billion, the company said. In another development, China’s Ant Group is a fintech giant whose $ 37 billion IPO has been derailed by risk-warning regulators a few days before it is scheduled to go public in November and reorganized as a financial holding company. Will be done.

F1 Insight with AWS for 2021 Season

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and F1 are AWS to help fans better understand and emphasize potential race results and compare their favorite drivers with cars as the 2021 Formula 1 (F1) season begins. We are introducing 6 new F1 insights using. In its release, Amazon announced that more than 300 sensors in each race car will generate over 1.1 million data points per second, which F1 will send from the car to the pits and AWS for processing. The first new statistic, Braking Performance, will be presented at GRAND PRIX in Italy, April 16-18, with five other car developments, energy usage, analysis start, pit lane performance and undercut threats. Debuts as an on-screen graphic. By the end of the season, we will increase the total number of AWS-powered F1 insights available to fans to 18. In another update, Jeff Bezos said Thursday in a final letter to shareholders as CEO of online retail giant that Amazon needs to take better care of its employees.

Domino’s Pizza, Neuro Starts Automatic Pizza Delivery

Domino’s Pizza has partnered with self-driving delivery company Nuro to use Nuro’s R2 robot, the first fully autonomous, unoccupied on-road delivery vehicle approved by US regulators. We made autonomous pizza delivery to select customers in Houston, USA. Ministry of Transport. When the robot arrives at its destination, the customer is prompted to enter the PIN on the bot’s touch screen to open the R2 door and receive Domino’s order. Domino CIO Dennis Maloney said in a statement that the program will give a better understanding of how customers react to deliveries and how they interact with robots. The growing demand for delicious pizzas will require more deliveries. We look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work with Domino’s existing delivery professionals to better support customer needs. In another development, a Singaporean tech company deployed a pair of robots to deliver groceries to residents in the hope of taking advantage of the surge in demand for home delivery.

SpaceX launches NASA surface rover towards the moon

Astrobotic said in a statement Tuesday that SpaceX will launch an Astrobotic Griffin lunar lander in late 2023, carrying NASA’s surface rover “Volatil Investigating the Polar Exploration Rover” (VIPER) to the moon. Stated. In 2020, the spacecraft company was awarded a task order by NASA to deliver VIPER to the Moon’s Antarctica as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. After SpaceXs Falcon Heavy launches a griffin in orbit to the moon, the griffin will land on the surface of the water and VIPER will descend from the griffin lamp to explore the surface and underground of the ice. Stephanie Bednarek, Senior Director of Commercial Sales at SpaceX, said better learning of lunar resources is important for humanity to reach beyond the Earth. In another space update, Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin approached manned spaceflight after a successful astronaut rehearsal at the company’s 15th New Shepard mission on April 14.

Mastercard Announces Carbon Calculator for Banks Around the World

Mastercard has announced a carbon calculator developed in collaboration with Swedish FinTech Dokonomy. Mastercard Carbon Calculator is integrated throughout the enterprise’s global network. This allows consumers to receive a snapshot of carbon emissions generated by purchases across spending categories. The calculation is based on the land index and can be further enhanced with relevant and easy-to-understand equivalents, such as the number of trees needed to absorb the same amount of CO2. Banks can seamlessly integrate carbon calculators into their mobile apps through a new API now available in Mastercard Developers. According to a new sustainability study commissioned by Mastercard, more than half of the surveyed people in 24 countries around the world believe that reducing carbon dioxide emissions is more important than it was before the pandemic. In another development, Apples’ $ 200 million restoration fund aims to remove at least one million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. This corresponds to the amount of fuel used by more than 200,000 passenger cars.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 4

Microsoft has released another world update to its popular simulation game, Flight Simulator, to enhance the flight experience across Western Europe. World Update IV: France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg improve digital elevation data and aerial images, high resolution 3D photogrammetry in Paris and Amsterdam, area, Microsoft in blog post in addition to three new handmade airports I pointed out. In addition, two new activities have been added. One is a landing challenge at La Salette and the other is a bush trip to the heights of the Pyrenees and Alps. Users can download the FRBENELUX bundle and experience new extensions. Microsoft released UK and Ireland updates in February, and last year released two other updates. In another game update, NASA shared a new activity in Learning Space. This allows kids to code video games for Martian helicopters.

For more information, please visit thehindu.com / technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos