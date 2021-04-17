First Solar touts CuRe technology with a module degradation rate of only 0.2% per year.





First Solar, a member of the Solar Module Super League (SMSL), guarantees an annual degradation rate of 0.2% for CdTe thin film series 6 modules, which is considered to be the lowest rate in the solar industry. ..

Recently, PV Tech has focused on several major manufacturing developments at First Solar, including the copper replacement CuRe program, which has improved key performance metrics for Series 6 modules.

According to SMSL, the annual 0.2% guaranteed degradation rate is up to 60% lower than traditional crystalline silicon (c-Si) products and is guaranteed to maintain at least 92% of the original performance at the end of the module. .. 30 year warranty.

The CuRe program also improves the temperature coefficient of Series 6 modules. The company said the Series 6 modules also have a temperature coefficient (Pmax) of -0.28% / C.

At the same time, SMSL member Canadian Solar announced the latest monofacial HiKu7 mono LFM (large format module) series with outputs from 640W to 665W. The first year power loss of this module is less than 2%, and the subsequent annual power loss is less than 0.55%. The temperature coefficient (Pmax) was -0.35% / C.

Markus Gloeckler, Chief Technology Officer of First Solar, has invested in an understanding of copper dynamics to turn what was causing deterioration into an opportunity to virtually eliminate it. Armed with this knowledge, he investigated various alternatives and found that the elements of Group V could effectively replace copper, function as a stable dopant, and promote the goal of zero degradation. CuRe is the result of its research ready for deployment and is the world’s most technologically advanced thin-film solar module.

First Solar also argued that Series 6 CuRe technology improves spectral response and limits performance degradation in hot and humid environments compared to c-Si modules. This factor was also associated with a reduction in power loss when the module operated in the shade. First Solar claims that Series 6 modules have excellent shading response that is linearly related to the shading area, thus minimizing shading loss.

Series 6 CuRe technology is also claimed to limit cell cracking due to possible damage if the module is not handled properly before and during installation, or due to extreme weather damage such as strong winds and hail storms. I am.

The First Solars Series 6 module is said to have the industry’s first cell cracking guarantee.

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar added that Series 6 CuRe truly represents innovation. From the engineering of atoms in semiconductors to the ability to withstand extreme weather events such as hail storms, from built-in social licenses to the ability to recycle over 90% of each module, to technology manufactured with this responsibility. Is packed with innovation. Designed to address many of your biggest challenges.

