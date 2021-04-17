Oppo A94 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications





The Oppo A94 5G was launched in the European market as the rebranded Oppo Reno 5Z 5G, which debuted in Singapore last week. The phone joined the 4G-enabled Oppo A94, which went on sale earlier last month. The Oppo A94 5G comes with the same specifications as the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, quad rear camera setup, and drilling cutouts for self-cameras. It comes in two colors and one RAM and storage configuration. The phone has a slim bezel and a relatively thick chin on the sides.

Oppo A945G Price

The Oppo A94 5G is priced at € 359 for the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Available in Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black colors. The phone is posted on several European websites and will be available from May 3rd. At this time, the company does not share information on international availability.

Oppo A945G specification

The Dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A94 5G runs Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 409 ppi pixels. 800 knits of density and peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by OctaCore MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A94 5G features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.7 lens. The other three camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f / 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f / 2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white with f / 2.4. Includes sensor. lens. On the front is a 16 megapixel sensor with an f / 2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

In addition to 5G, connection options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C ports, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A94 5G has a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It measures 160.1×73.4×7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

