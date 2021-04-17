



The latest trailer for Mass Effect Legendary Edition found that remastering makes Thane’s lips at least 80% easier to kiss. Probably dangerous. Of course, all characters have been visually upgraded, but for obvious reasons, more focus is on popular companions. Which did you romance when you first played the trilogy? And are you planning to pursue them again in HD? If you refuse to date someone on board to become a HR nightmare, tell me everything about it instead.

Who did you romance with Mass Effect?

Here are some from our answers and our forums.

(Image credit: EA)

James Davenport: Tari, and I can’t even tell you why. I don’t remember much about the plot and her personality, so I can only guess why I chose Tari based on what I knew about myself as a 22-year-old fool. mask. I can’t see her face. To my imagination. Manic Pixie Mist Girl. Many people say she’s a boring character, but I was pretty boring and may still be, so check it all out. Anyway, I like her suit and I think the gas mask looks so cool that it can unknowingly cross an area that is appealing to me. I always chose Pyro for TF2. It’s true that high school trapper keeper also drew such shit. Obviously something was happening there, but I need some treatment sessions before I can tell you what.

Natalie Clayton: Is it bad that I didn’t fall in love with anyone? I liked Mass Effect (or at least the first one), but the BioWare character has never done it for me. They were cool crew members to take on the mission, and there were occasional bunters, but they never felt friendly enough for me to pair with any of them. I don’t call it romance, but I think Mako still has the strongest feelings.

No, I mean that.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Molly Taylor: Gallas, baby all the time. I started with Mass Effect 2 and originally tried to persuade Jacob, but he didn’t have it at all. I didn’t really care because he was so boring anyway. Then Gallas came. James told me he looks like a perceptual fingernail, but he is my perceptual fingernail. His general awkwardness and inability to flirt really resonated with me as a socially incompetent companion. He’s a really huge nerd, probably why I love him so much.

(Image credit: EA)

Stephen Messner: I was everywhere. In Mass Effect 1, I romance Ashley. No, I won’t discuss this. In Mass Effect 2, Miranda was romanced. And with Mass Effect 3, I got to Liara. It’s a long time ago, and I think I’m in a romantic relationship with Tari for some reason, but I’m not entirely sure. You see, I was a teenager, right? Anyway, my love affair with Riara (who didn’t actually take off until just before the final battle) had the real air of “the one I loved was in front of me all the time!” I remember. But it’s also the fact that Riara and I were about to die fighting a giant alien, and maybe we were looking for some comfort. I dont know.

I would like to go back and play the entire trilogy again to see how I feel about these characters now that I have grown up.

(Image credit: EA)

Robin Valentine: In the first game, the atmosphere of a galactic girl next to Riara was enough. In retrospect, she was a little teenage boy fantasy. A naive and adorable nerd, he had the appearance of an alien that Kirk would have brought back to his dormitory. But it worked to me to the extent that I definitely remained loyal to her throughout the series, even when she was absent for a long time in the second game of aliens she absolutely desperately kisses. even. After all, I’m loyal. It’s also smart enough to know that you shouldn’t fool someone with psychic powers. She will know.

Fraser Brown: I’m basic, so in both cases Riara.

My first playthrough was as a companion, leaving me no choice but Liara, as I haven’t dated a boring racist. And I’m a loyal boy and she’ll be a completely bad guy, so I stuck to her in 2. But in 3, she has another personality transplant and is really terrible, but I stick it out because I think I really like blue aliens. Regarding my femship playthrough, I wanted to do something else, but there was no way to knock on the boots with Kaidan. A characteristic of Kaidan is that he is at least not a racist. So I went back to Riara again. I could have found a new Paramore in 2 or 3, but I really hate farewell.

I’m not going to play the new edition, but if I do, I’ll correct my biggest mistake and beat hell from Garrus.

(Image credit: EA)

Tyler Wild: There seems to be a Riara romance here. How predictable. How boring. Anyway, I romanced Riara. After all, I wanted people to like me (or uh, shepherd), but the 100 year old blue video game alien liked me / shepherd. I consented. And I wasn’t going to romance anyone. 14 years ago it was still quite novel. They called the Xbox “Sexbox” in the news. That was a big deal. I don’t know what to do with the remaster. The world has changed, and I have changed, so maybe I’ll play a shepherd that’s as cool as a nut and beats everyone. Perhaps, however, I romance Riara again and say I didn’t when someone asked.

Andy Chalk: Everyone! Does anyone understand how terribly inappropriate it is for senior officers to offend their men on board ships in particularly active combat areas? This is a serious breach of command protocol and ethics. In addition, I start playing Brini with Ashley. Next, Gallas filed a weekly complaint with the council asking why he sent him out to shoot down his ass every day while she was relaxing. Normandy’s only king-sized waterbed. Commander Shepard does not need it.

(In fact, here in Canada, there’s a real-world scandal around exactly this. By the way, we’re currently the third chief defense staff since January.)

(Image credit: EA)

Phil Savage: Thane. I soothed Hot Bugman. I soothed him well. But then he (probably spoilers) wasn’t very much in Mass Effect 3, so I ended up basically soothing Liara like everyone else.

Jacob Ridley: Riara. As a teenager, I’m sure I thought Riara was a cool and rebellious choice. But obviously I’m another gear on a sexy machine.

Wes Fenlon: Who else romanced Kelly Chambers in Mass Effect 2? Wait, let me paraphrase: Does anyone else remember Mass Effect 2’s Kelly Chambers?

I played the first two games in the series solo, played with friends shortly after they came out, and made as different decisions as possible. Men’s shepherds, then women, paragons, and rebellion. A few years later, I played Mass Effect 2 again on the DLC. At that point, I was reading guides and wikis and finding some ambiguous side quests and more. I vaguely remember reading about how to exchange romance with Kelly. Kelly feels like he’s probably interacted about three times throughout the game if he didn’t romance with his peers. So I did … and I don’t remember anything about it, except that one day you could ask Kelly to feed your fish. Excuse me, Kelly. I’m glad you did, but don’t panic when you meet in the remaster, call it Fling.

mainer: Liara, always Liara. Oh, Miranda seduced me with those tight-skinned outfits, and Tari was about to trick ME2’s Riara because she was so honest and mysterious (but I remained strong). did). Liara was my only love concern from ME1 to ME3. Thankfully, BioWare created the Shadow Broker DLC for ME2, so I was with her again before ME3.

(Image credit: BioWare)

ZedClampet: No one romance in ME1 or 3, but Miranda in 2. Romantic conversations in games are usually so bad that it’s embarrassing to do it. You choose a vague conversation option, your character begins to speak, and you think, “Oh God, did I really say that?”

Also, sex is usually one-time only. I remember romance with Dark Mage in Dragon Age 1. Then she offended me with sudden embarrassment, so I switched to a bard (I think).

Post-romance success is usually quite lacking. There was a similar deal in other games like Stardew Valley where I married a purple-haired girl (sorry, a few days later) and she spent the rest of the game by the oven. ..

I haven’t found a game that I thought romance worked from start to finish, but I probably won’t play it, so I’ll do romance with a new, redone Mass Effect to become a perfectionist. Then again them.

(Image credit: Bioware)

Zulos: Riara-But I regret it. Next time, I will find a stable and nice Elcore. (They are very reminiscent of that adorable HK: 47 from past games!)

Sarafan: In the first Mass Effect game, I romanced Ashley. It was fun to role-play characters that I hate foreigners a little. It was a very unique experience for me as I oppose such behavior in real life.

In the second Mass Effect, I tried to romance Miranda, but I screwed something in and it didn’t finish properly.

