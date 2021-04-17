How to Change the World and Make Harvard Pay | Opinions





Harvard has a yellow brick road. If you want to solve some of the most pressing problems in the world, Harvard can help. You only have to follow the path (with a lot of personal effort, of course).

Upsolve, the non-profit organization I work for, started when co-founder Rohan Pavuluri 18, like many other organizations founded in Harvard, found this way. As a sophomore studying access to the Legal Training and Research Institute with Professor James Grayer at Harvard Law School, Rohan learned two life-changing things. First, millions of low-income Americans do not have access to basic legal rights because they cannot afford to hire a lawyer. Second, the bankruptcy is a powerful tool that can give low-income people trapped in medical expenses, unemployment, and borrowing from predatory loans a new financial start, but lawyers go bankrupt in court. Few people can afford to pay $ 1,500 to tell them what they have done.

Rohan is passionate about helping low-income people overcome their bankruptcy debt and access their rights, and has set out to create an online web app to help people in the bankruptcy process.

Along Rohans’ journey, he met an amazing number of college people and resources who joined him to enable Upsolve. Engineering Sciences 95r: Startup R & D (3 attendances) taught at Harvard University School of Applied Sciences, Democracy, Politics, Institutions 663: Government Technology and Innovation Taught at Harvard Kennedy School 2430: To Save the Data World Science and Computer Science 50: All computer science introductions were very important in creating Upsolve. This does not include multiple independent studies by Rohan, each with a faculty advisor, on various aspects of how to get started with Upsolve. In addition, Harvard Business School and HKS faculty and fellows gave time to discuss the development of Upsolves, with HLS Professor James Greiner and HKS instructor Nick Sinai as advisors.

While Rohan was an undergraduate, Harvard iLab provided space, and Harvard awarded upsolve grants one after another, providing seed funding totaling over $ 200,000. Upsolve received a Gov 2.0 grant ($ 5,000) from the Harvard Institute of Political Science. Harvard University Public Interest Career Center Liman Fellowship ($ 4,000); Harvard i3 Innovation Challenge Grant ($ 10,000); Harvard President’s Innovation Challenge Award ($ 75,000). Access to the Justice Tech Fellowship ($ 80,000) paid to HLS graduates to work at Upsolve for a year. And Pforzheimer Public Service Fellowship ($ 30,000). In addition, every summer since Rohan graduates, Upsolve accepts Harvard Minditch Service Fellows. That’s why I first joined Upsolve and became passionate about using technology to increase access to justice.

Today, Harvard’s initial investment in Upsolve has reduced debt by $ 350 million for low-income Americans and has been featured in many major media outlets. Harvard’s key to establishing Upsolves We are making great profits by recognizing our role.

Upsolve is certainly not the only organization to incubate and receive funding at Harvard. In fact, even Harvard-funded nonprofits aren’t the only ones using technology to give low-income earners access to their rights for free. conditions.

Besides technically enhanced access to the judicial space, Harvard has supported many exciting organizations, including my personal favorites. Umbilizer manufactures portable ventilators at 10% of the traditional cost of expanding access worldwide. And Breaktime is working to break the homeless cycle of young adults in Boston through deliberate transitional employment.

If you’re interested in setting up a socially influential organization in Harvard, check out the programs above, including Community, Mentorship, Financing, and Cheng Fellowship, written by Breaktime co-founder Connor Schoen 20. I encourage you to find other programs-email me about changing my own experience and changing the game of Breaktime as an organization.

Other programs to consider include the iLab Venture Incubation Program, Undergraduate Technology Innovation Fellowship, Harvard Graduate School of Education Innovation & Ventures Education Pitch Competition, Harvard Club of Boston Summer Fellowship, and Phillips Brooks House Association Priscilla Chance Tride Service Program. .. , All of these helped launch Breaktime. If you are a graduate student, you can also apply for the Social Enterprise Track of the HBS New Venture Competition. Organizations like Breaktime also receive support from clubs such as Harvard Business and Environmental Undergraduate Consulting (with over $ 10,000 donated), Harvard University Consulting Group, HBS Consulting for Impact, and Harvard Tech for Social Good.

With the extraordinary amount of support that can be found at Harvard and the many major nonprofits that started here, as Rohan said, Harvard is clearly trying to tackle the world’s most pressing world. , Is one of the best incubators in the world problem.

But too often this path doesn’t move much.

And, of course, Harvard can do much more to support students who are passionate about launching influential organizations. Harvard can start by adding road signs and widening the road.

For example, just as there is a comprehensive briefing that covers research opportunities each summer, there may be a briefing that covers all of Harvard’s social impact programs, competition, and resources.

Without a coordinated center for social impact programs at Harvard, students can be confused as to whether their project belongs to iLab, CPIC, Cheng, IOP, or PBHA. .. Even more worrisome, the resources are very distributed. As Connor emailed me, you are a social innovator and can get through Harvard without knowing about Chen’s fellowship.

In addition to helping students navigate resources and programs, Harvard can simply create more winners. The Harvard President Innovation Challenge is very exciting for all 25 finalists this year, but each year only five grand prize winners and five runners need to be selected to receive a large amount of seed funding. Why is there?

That said, at the end of the journey, there isn’t a place like Harvard in many ways, as you prepare to set up a socially influential organization by following Harvard’s yellow brick road. You may notice that.

Nicholas S. Brown 23 is a social studies concentrator at Pforzheimer House. His column appears every other Friday.

