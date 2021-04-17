This robot vacuum with Alexa and Google Assistant makes spring cleaning easier





In today’s world, everyone knows the importance of disinfection. However, the surface must be cleaned before disinfection. Removing dirt is an important task that must be completed before killing the bacteria. Cleaning and disinfection (there are differences) are ubiquitous priorities and are closely related. Both of these steps add more time to your already busy days. Would you like to clean the floor while doing something else from the crammed to-do list? The Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is an ideal entry level vacuum cleaner that saves valuable time.

Featuring a powerful suction of 1,800 Pa and a 2-hour run time with a 2,600 mAh lithium-ion battery, this powerful machine cleans the floor very thoroughly. The cleaning mode can be adjusted to automatic, spot, or zone settings to suit your specific needs. This vacuum cleaner boasts three layers of high performance filters to contain particles, reduce allergens and protect family health. When the battery starts to run low, the D3 vacuum docks and recharges when needed. There is even an automatic carpet boost to increase suction when it climbs the carpet.

Perhaps most impressive is that the D3 robot vacuum is controlled by the Kyvol app and can be conveniently used with voice commands via Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. You can schedule cleaning times directly from the app and knock out one of the hassle chores you don’t have to think about anymore. The included boundary strips allow you to set the areas you want to avoid on this clever machine.

Clean the floor with a powerful Kyvol Cybovac D3 robot vacuum, whether it’s hardwood or carpet. This handy and efficient cleaning wizard, usually priced at $ 179, is amazingly 22% off. That means you can suck up the savings for an incredible $ 139.99. The resulting time savings and peace of mind are valuable.

Prices are subject to change.

