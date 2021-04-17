DVIDS-News-NIWC Atlantic Advances New Technology with NICEAN TX





Camp Rejeune, NC Navy Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic concluded a civilian military exercise at Camp Regene, North Carolina on April 14. There, more than 60 emerging technologies were evaluated by the Navy and Marine Corps for future fighter applications.

NIWC Atlantic has partnered with the Navy Naval Information Warfare Center Crane Division, Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC), and Marine Corps Warfare Research Institute (MCWL) for 10 days of Navy Integration (NICE) advanced naval technical exercises in a competitive environment. Leading the planning and execution (ANTX), one of the Navy’s largest participants to ANTX to date.

It’s great to see Marines and sailors, large and small businesses, and government war centers experimenting with a combination of new technologies and operational concepts to serve fighters in a disputed environment. Yes, said the prestigious James Gutz. Carry out the duties of the Under Secretary of the Navy. By enabling operators to provide candid and immediate feedback on these technologies, operators’ valuable perspectives and experience in shaping the equipment they need to compete and win in future competitive environments. You can take advantage of.

ANTX presents new technologies in operational-related settings. NICE ANTX is focused on naval integration, and technology owners knew that products would be judged through the lenses of naval warfare concepts such as Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) and Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO). ..

Each prototype technology was grouped into one of six functional areas: command and control, communications, domain manipulation, fire and impact, fleet support, and operations in the information environment.

Navy leaders chose about 65 technologies, most of which came from the private industry. The evaluator evaluated each feature and the observer envisioned relevant EABO / DMO scenarios in which each product could be used.

Technology focused on radio frequency waveforms, autonomous aviation and maritime vehicles, advanced sensors, optical communications, cybersecurity applications, and various software features.

Matt Largent, a NIWC Atlantic engineer and NICEAN TX evaluation leader, helped us understand exactly how these technologies work in a production environment. This information is also very useful to technology owners, as some products can be improved to fill the feature gaps we are trying to fill.

NIWC Atlantic has brought in eight unique technologies to demonstrate at NICEAN TX, including aerial surrogate satellite capabilities designed to provide fighter fallback communications.

According to Greg Hayes, Senior Science and Technology Manager at NIWC Atlantics, ANTX exercises will help establish a culture of experimentation, adaptation, and risk-taking that will help increase the speed and agility of technology development and procurement. This is one of the few aggressive steps the soldiers are taking. For rapid prototyping and fleet exercises.

We are proud to address these issues and understand the future impact of science and technology on war, said Hayes, who is also a participant in the exercise. Integrating new technologies into the fleet faster than the enemy is the key to achieving technology overmatches and winning information warfare. We reach there by offering the opportunity for these very low barriers to entry with accelerated contract options, including the opening of commercial solutions.

Each country’s latest defense strategy does not require satisfaction with the increasingly complex global security environment characterized by rapid technological changes and challenges from adversaries in all areas of business. The document also states that new commercial technologies are changing society, which will ultimately change the nature of war.

Geurts emphasized that the entire team needs to work together to stay competitive.

On April 9, Geurts, along with Vice Admiral Eric Smith, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Combat Development Integration, and Vice Admiral James Kilby, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), boarded Camp Resune I inspected. Requirements and features (OPNAV N9).

In the exercise, members of the II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) based in Camp Regene hosted the ANTX footprint and supported on-site logistics. The Marines of the II MEF, MCWL, and other organizations consisted of a delegation of 160 technical evaluators, along with a record 20 seafarers and approximately 60 DOD civilians.

The unified assessor had a background from infantry and artillery to communications and navigation. Marines enlisted from MCWL who participated in the exercise stated that ANTX is a scenario that benefits both the military and the private sector.

Not only do we see the realm of what is possible, but we also bring these technologies to us, Sergeant Staff said. Joshua Crabb not only provides operational and technical expertise, but also assists in product improvement to meet both our needs and our enterprise.

Brig. General Benjamin Watson, commander of MCWL and officer of NICEAN TX, said the exercise was a great opportunity to solve difficult tactical and operational problems.

When Watson visited Camp Regene on April 14, he said that the uniqueness of ANTX was the integration of fighters. thread. This shows not only the functionality, but also the relevance of the technology.

Dana Rushing, NIWC Atlantic Executive Leader at NICEANTX, said that as many as 800 participants circulate in complex exercises with many moving parts and multiple key stakeholders and industries.

From start to finish, this year’s ANTX was a huge success, according to Rushing. It was especially rewarding to see NIWC Atlantic engineers and private technology companies working together throughout the process. It, combined with direct feedback from the Navy and Marine Corps, makes such events irreplaceable for the future of fighters.

NICE ANTX was conducted in the open field and followed strict protocols to minimize COVID-19 exposure. Captain Wesley Sanders, commander of NIWC Atlantic, said it was a good feeling to go outdoors and see the results of his team’s work.

According to Sanders, the NICE ANTX was a big lift that had months of preparation and great significance for fighters. I am very proud of all the teams that have made this year’s movement a success.

NIWC Atlantic Secretary-General Peter C. Lady reiterated the commander’s remarks.

Not only is he very proud of the NIWC Atlantic team, but also excited by engineers and scientists who are infused with real-time feedback from uniformed Marines and sailors, Lady said. Incorporating combatants’ ideas and perspectives on these technologies when we return to the lab makes our work much more purposeful and meaningful. It also means that these abilities could one day fall into the hands of our fighters.

About NWDC NWDC is committed to the generation and development of innovations in concepts and doctrines to enhance operational-level maritime capabilities and integrate them into joint and coalition activities.

About MCWL MCWL generates and investigates threat-based operational concepts and capabilities, provides analytically supported recommendations, and informs subsequent unit design and development activities.

About NIWC Atlantic As part of the Navy Information Warfare System Command, NIWC Atlantic provides system engineering and acquisition, through acquisition, development, integration, production, testing, deployment, and maintenance of Navy, joint, and domestic fighters. Provides information warfare function to. Interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

About NSWC Cranes NSWC Cranes is a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) field activity with expeditionary warfare, strategic missions, and electronic warfare mission areas. The War Center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full life cycle support for technologies and systems that enhance the capabilities of today’s warfighters.

Date: 04.16.2021

This work, NIWC Atlantic Advances New Technologies of NICEANTX by Steve Ghiringhelli identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions set forth at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

