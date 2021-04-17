Dell Latitude 73202-in-1 Review





The best Dell Latitude 73202-in-1 deal of the day

The Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 Laptop is a lightweight business laptop that is the ideal companion for mobile professionals. Powered by an Intel Core i5 vPro processor and Intel Xe integrated graphics, this laptop can handle almost any workload. In addition, it has many security features and has a battery life of over 12 hours in case you need to work overtime.

However, the sluggishness of the SSD and the omission of the stylus is another good ointment. Still, the Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 has won the position on the Best Business Laptops and Best Dell and Alienware Laptops pages. If you’re looking for a serious work notebook, you’ve found it. A truly portable unit that’s perfect for traveling from home or office or on a business trip.

Dell Latitude 73202-in-1 Pricing and Configuration

Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 specification

Price: $ 2,079; Starting price: $ 1,569 CPU: Intel Core i5-1145G7GPU: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 16GB Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD Display: 13.3 inches, 1080p Battery: 12:01 Size: 12.1 x 7.9 x 0.7 inches Weight: 3.1 pounds

Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1, Dell $ 1,569

The Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 I reviewed costs $ 2,079, a 2.6GHz 11th generation Intel Core vPro i5-1145G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCIe SSD, and 13.3 inches. Is installed. 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touch display.

The base model costs $ 1,569 and comes with a 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB PCIe SSD, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, and a 13.3-inch 1080p panel.

Dell Latitude 73202-in-1 Design

As I walked around with my Latitude 7320 2-in-1, I felt like I had a sexy matte aluminum file folder with hidden confidential information. The smooth gray surface is cool to the touch and sturdy. When closed, it feels like a bulletproof tablet and I really like it.

(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for the solid resistance when opened, which is required for 2-in-1, which is the first sign of a well-built hinge. When the lid is raised, you’ll see a nice backlit ticklet-style keyboard. Below that are two speaker slits, a thin, long rubber pad, and a cooling vent.

It measures 12.1 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches and weighs 3.5 lbs, and is the top two competitors, the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 (2.9 lbs, 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches) and Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (1.8 lbs, 1.8 lbs). It fits snugly between 11.5 inches). x 7.9 x 0.3 inches).

Dell Latitude 73202-in-1 Security

The Latitude 7320 notebook offers security and privacy features such as SafeScreen to prevent prying eyes and a camera privacy shutter. The Latitude 7320 uses Windows Hello facial recognition in combination with an IR webcam and proximity sensor to lock out unwanted individuals and wake up when the user returns.

Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 port

The Latitude 7320 comes with quite a few ports to match its size.

(Image credit: Future)

On the right side are the USB-Type A 3.2 Gen 1 port, USB-C port, microSD card slot, SIM card slot, HDMI port, and lock.

(Image credit: Future)

On the left side is another USB-C port and audio jack.

Dell Latitude 7320 Display

The Latitude 7320’s 13.3-inch 1080p touch display renders images and videos well with rich saturation and excellent contrast. I enjoyed watching the trailer of 007 / No Time to Die. Actor Daniel Craig’s incredibly beautiful face caught my attention, starting with his bright blue eyes.

(Image credit: Future)

Actress Lashana Lynch was great, and her chocolate skin was lovingly rendered in every scene, regardless of the director’s lighting choices. The explosion was also a sight seen in all of their fiery orange-red splendor.

(Image credit: Future)

When measuring screen color reproduction, the Latitude 7320 scored 83.3% in the DCI-P3 color gamut test, a few ticks below the premium laptop average of 85.2%, but still the first in the group. did. The EliteBook x360 scored 76.4% and the Surface Pro 7+ scored 75.5%.

The average brightness of the Latitude 7320 is 260 nits, which is below the average of 392 nits. The EliteBook x360 scored 344 nits, while the Surface Pro 7 + outperformed the group with 358 nits. I didn’t know that the Latitude display was dim, but tests proved it wasn’t.

Due to the responsiveness and accuracy of the touchscreen display, I’m disappointed that the Latitude 7320 doesn’t come with a stylus. Especially in this price range, it seems like a wasteful opportunity. This is a big change and a failure for Dell.

Dell Latitude 7320 Audio

The Dell Latitude 7320 speakers produced louder sound than expected. You never get that satisfying bang from the speakers that fire their bottoms and their small slits. But they were big enough to fill my studio apartment with identifiable bass, midrange, and treble without distortion.

(Image credit: Future)

While listening to Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like”, his melodic voice was very clear and had an excellent range and timbre. Bruno’s occasional falsetto treble was sweet. Bass is okay without lumps. However, these speakers are intended for meetings and casual use, not for instant parties.

While watching the latest James Bond trailer, the machine gun firing was accurate. The explosion was full and the vocals were clear. The audio is big enough to be heard throughout my small studio apartment and produces enough sound for most audio chores.

The Latitude 7320 uses Dell’s intelligent audio to improve sound quality, especially when using 2-in-1 during Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Team meetings. Intelligent audio technology cancels background noise so your colleagues can hear your voice better.

Dell Latitude 7320 Keyboard and Touchpad

The Latitude 7320’s full-size keyboard is fun to type on, even on large, awkward, swollen bulbous knuckleman feet. Moving on a backlit keyboard with a click feel is great and it’s fun to type. I think it’s refreshing for such a small, well-built laptop.

(Image credit: Future)

I scored a solid score of 87 words per minute with 93% accuracy on the 10fast fingers test. My normal average is between 70% and 85%.

Latitude’s 4.1 x 2.4 inch touchpad is perfect for performing Windows 10 gestures such as swiping with three or four fingers or a simple finger tap. The bottom corner of the touchpad is clicky and responsive.

Dell Latitude 7320 Performance

With a 2.6GHz 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 vPro processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD, the Latitude 7320 delivered stable performance for most tasks. It was endangered by some workloads, including opening 35 Google Chrome tabs. Some of them ran videos and edited them in Google Docs.

In a comprehensive benchmark test, the Latitude 7320 was the winner of the group, scoring 5,292 in the overall performance test of Geekbench 5.3. It exceeded the average of 4,430 premium laptops. Surface Pro 7+ (Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU) came in second with 4,825, and the EliteBook closed the group (Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU) with a score of 4,041.

The Latitude 7320 took 17 minutes 16 seconds to convert 4K video to 1080p in the handbrake test. It was nearly a minute slower than the category average (16:31). The EliteBook time was as fast as 16:25, and the Surface Pro limped at 23:41.

During the file transfer test, the Latitude SSD reached 192.1MB / s while transferring 25GB of mixed media. This is well below the average of 635.3MBps for premium laptops. The EliteBook’s 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD scored 439.2MBps, and the Surface Pro 7 +’s 256GB SSD scored 348.3MBps.

Dell Latitude 7320 Graphics

The 7320 has an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU that keeps things running smoothly while watching videos and playing games. Playing Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Gathering Storm at 1080p averages 20 frames per second, below the average for 28fps premium laptops. The Surface Pro 7+ score was only 15fps.

I downloaded DaVinci Resolve and edited a 1 minute 4K video to see how the Latitude 7320 handles GPU taxable software. It wasn’t too bad. Sure, it’s slower than a system with a dedicated GPU, but it was a decent job as I edited a 1-minute video into a 30-second trailer. It took 2:36 to render in 1080p.

When running the 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark, the Latitude 7320 score was below the 4,798 average of 4,227. However, the 7320 stopped the competition. The Surface Pro 7+ scored 3,215 and the EliteBook scored 1,229, which was very sad.

Dell Latitude 7320 Battery Life

The Latitude 7320 2-in-1 lasted 12 hours and 1 minute during the laptop mug battery test. This test consists of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi with a brightness of 150 knits. That time is above the average for 10:17 premium laptops. The EliteBook clocked in at 15:45, but the Surface Pro7 + barely cleared its working days at 8:49.

Dell Latitude 7320 Heat

Dell Latitude 7320 is a cool customer day and night. During the heat test (15 minutes of full-screen HD video playback), the center of the touchpad and keyboard measured 88 degrees Fahrenheit. The undercarriage of the laptop has reached 93 degrees. This is below the 95 degree comfort threshold.

Dell Latitude 7320 webcam

The Dell Latitude 7320 720p HD IR webcam is not surprising when it comes to integrated webcams. The color of my test shot was nicely saturated, including the yellowish brown flesh tones. The details were sharp and captured the subtle aspects of my beard and facial features.

Overall, webcams provide stable performance during video conferencing, but if you want a higher resolution shooter, check out the best webcams page.

Dell Latitude 7320 Software and Warranty

Dell tends to take a minimal approach to bloatware when it comes to business laptops. However, the company preloads its Latitude 7320 with its own software to help you get the most out of your laptop.

Dell Command Update monitors your system to ensure that your system is always up to date with the latest BIOS, drivers, and firmware. Dell Optimizer software is a beautiful tool that analyzes your system in real time and warns you of anything that needs to be adjusted. Last but not least, my favorite Dell software is definitely important. DellPowerManager not only optimizes battery usage, but also gives users fine control over how battery usage is used.

The Dell Latitude 7320 comes with a one-year warranty. Find out how Dell worked in our annual special reports, Tech Support Showdown and Best and Worst Brands.

Conclusion

The $ 2,079 Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 is one of the portable powerhouses for mobile professionals who need something lightweight with robust, speedy performance. Thanks to the Core i5 processor, laptops can handle most work needs with aplomb. You can also play tax-free games with the integrated Xe graphics. In addition, notebooks have a number of security features to ensure that important information is safe from the snooping eye.

However, you can expect a brighter display and much faster transfer rates in this price range. And wouldn’t have killed Dell to add a stylus. More expensive, but for $ 2,499, the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 offers everything the Latitude 7320 lacks and lasts over 15 hours on charge. That said, if you’re looking for a safe, lightweight 2-in-1 with serious power and durability, the Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 is for you.

