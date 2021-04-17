Google Answers: Is this cloaking?





Google’s John Mueller was asked if blocking Google from its anti-ad blocking detection feature would allow Google to see the page as cloaking. Mueller explains what cloaking is and why blocking Google from ad blocker detection scripts is not cloaking.

Cloaking violates Google guidelines

Cloaking is an old trick that shows different content on a web page depending on whether the site visitor is a search engine bot or a regular human user.

Very long ago, adding keywords to a page multiple times could increase the rank of that page. It was called “keyword spam”.

However, the page looked really terribly unreliable, and visitors tended to withdraw from the page rather than clicking on affiliate links to earn referral fees to site owners.

So what spammers did was to display a page full of keywords in search engines to help with ranking.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

However, to human users, the web page didn’t look like spam, so it displays a normal, normal page that translates better.

The Google Search Central guidelines provide the following examples to help you understand what cloaking is.

“Provide search engines with HTML text pages while displaying image pages to users

Insert text or keywords into a page only if the user agent requesting the page is a search engine and not a human visitor. “

Can Ad Blockers Cause Cloaking?

The person asking the question said they were thinking of adding an anti-ad blocker to their site. Anti-ad blockers use blockers to block visitors from viewing your content.

The goal is to train your visitors to whitelist your website so they can see your content and ads.

This is a question:

“Some sites are considering adding ad blocker detection to prevent users from accessing your site whenever ad blockers are turned on.

The question here is if you decide to exclude Googlebot from ad blocking detection, will it be flagged for cloaking in that situation? “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

The situation described is not really about displaying different content to users and Google.

This is actually creating two sets of user / site visitor status (in addition to the admin status of the person running the web page).

Visitors without ad blockers have a higher privilege to give them the right to read the content.

Visitors with ad blockers enabled are less privileged to deprive them of the opportunity to read content.

When the situation corresponds to cloaking, John Mueller replied:

“Probably not. In general, that’s fine.

You’ll see it as a way to recognize that Googlebot doesn’t actually have an ad blocker installed.

So it’s kind of like Googlebot’s unique settings for page rendering, and I think that’s okay. “

Mueller didn’t think this was displaying different content for humans and Googlebot. Google doesn’t have an ad blocker, so he’s eligible to see the content, so he saw it.

John followed up by explaining more about cloaking.

“When it comes to cloaking, the cloaking team is primarily focused on situations where they are actually showing users something different about Googlebot.

And when it comes to blocking ads and other kinds of things that … you need to log in to actually see the content, that’s a kind of difference. “

Mueller further pointed out that he wasn’t a fan of “ad blocking settings”, but admitted that if the site needed to do that, it was the “right approach.”

The next questioner asked if delivering an ad blocking overlay over the content to Google would cause indexing issues.

Mueller:

“If you have an HTML overlay on top of an existing page, the actual content of the HTML behind it will continue to be displayed, so it doesn’t seem to be a problem.

This is basically similar to having a cookie banner or cookie interstitial at the top of the page showing only the HTML div.

From our point of view, if you can index the actual content from the page, that’s fine. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Cloaking and google

Cloaking is a very special thing with the clear intention of deceiving Google and site visitors with the goal of improving search engine rankings.

Displaying different content based on the qualifications that site visitors view based on status or user privileges is completely different.

News organizations regularly distinguish between paid and unsubscribed visitors and create two classes of site visitors.

Forum software does the same thing that prevents search engines (and unregistered site visitors) from viewing your user profile.

In both cases, it’s about creating different site visitor classes and displaying different ones based on how they are categorized.

Cloaking is the display of your own content on search engines for ranking purposes. This is completely different.

Quote

Visit Google SEO’s business hours hangout at the 19:46 minute spot.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos