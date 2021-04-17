Macworld readers decode Apple’s “Spring Loaded” invitation





If Macworld readers like anything more than an Apple event, it’s an invitation to an Apple event. We can’t just sit down and unfold an event in front of us. No, you need to look at every small pixel in the graphic that Apple uses before the event and analyze every syllable in the tagline. Hey, we can’t help ourselves! We are fanboys … well, we are lovers.

If you are knocked out a little by the corona vaccine [me raising my hand], Here are some backgrounds. Apple is hosting an online event on April 20th, and an invitation was sent earlier this week. The invitation had the graphic and tagline in the photo above. The colorful “line art” interpretation of the Apple logo and the word “Spring Loaded”. (If you want to see it on Apple’s site, go to Apple Events.)

A few days before the next episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the search for Easter eggs and hidden messages in the invitations got into full swing. Many of you posted your thoughts on Macworld’s Twitter and Facebook feeds, and we thought we’d highlight some of them here. Here’s what I think is hidden in the Spring Loaded invitation:

No.3 pencil

I’ve heard and used the second pencil, but have you ever used the third pencil? Because it uses hard graphite, the lines are thin and feel rough when written. Hopefully, the third generation of Apple Pencil won’t do that.

It feels like a new Apple pencil could be released thanks to this unique Apple logo that looks like hand-painted

-Kathan Sheth (kathansheth04) April 15, 2021

There seems to be a new Apple Pencil and Airpods.

— Neil Dean  (@iAm_Neal) April 15, 2021

Hmmm, a new stylus? 🤷‍♂️

— Criskclark | Big Ideas – Small Dog (@chriskclark) April 15, 2021

Apple Pencil Writing on iPad or iPhone.

— Mansoor Khoso (@KhosoMansoor) April 14, 2021 iPad for the new Apple Pencil

If you have a new pencil, you need a new iPad. Apple released a new consumer iPad last fall, but I think the Pro lineup will have a minor update in 2020 and a Pro update on Tuesday.

Clearly called ice !!! As we all know, it stands for i (Pad), c (omputer) e (xpected) 😂😂😂. The fact that they are “combined” in cursive is clearly because they are attending the same event. I can’t believe anyone is talking about this !! pic.twitter.com/T8tU8dTh6K

— Ian Thomson (@ ianth0ms0n) April 14, 2021

The style of the Apple logo can mean that a new iPad is coming, but if not, it’s not.

— David Jiang (@DJTechYT) April 14, 2021

Probably the new iPad or Mac wallpaper, the central part looks like El, the total of those lines is about 5 and can show 5 products

–RB_Lakshya (@ LakshyaDua5) April 14, 2021

It is drawn with an Apple Pencil reminiscent of the iPad and a colored Apple logo color scheme from the Macintosh era.

— Krupal Tandel (@krewcifer) April 14, 2021 iMacs: Color Comeback

The Apple Silicon Deployment has been successful and we look forward to the next phase. But apparently, the next iMac chip needs more than a fast and efficient system. You want to go beyond the black and gray look. You want Apple to draw inspiration from the original iMac.

New colorful iMac?

— 𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓭𝓗𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓽🦋 (@ RReinaldOliv18) April 15, 2021

Colorful iMac colors.And the color of the iPad Air

— FirasSRG ❁ – 🍏 Applelife 4123 🍏 🔥 Kung-Fuis Life 🔥 (@ f1r4ss) April 14, 2021

The new iMac is inspired by a similar “Hello” Apple logostroke in the spring of 2021 on the first Mactonish computer.

— Cute Koya (@quan_koya) April 15, 2021

Readers also believe that Apple can announce the new AirPods and the long-rumored AirTags tracking device. But some of you had other ideas about what Apple could release.

https://twitter.com/hagadol2011/status/1382385191583354881

The color of the new iPhone case is probably

-Rishaddranjith (@rishaddranjith) April 15, 2021

Some of me want to believe it’s a longer charging cord and one that doesn’t fray at the end after 8 or 9 months. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ wjSZfEKa7W

— Jo (an) MajorCiolino 🍸 (@JoanCiolino) April 14, 2021

Apple car tire marks.

— PolyglotDeveloper (@SrDevBert) April 15, 2021 Affected

Many of you have noticed that Spring Loaded is taking place from April 20th to April 20th, a day celebrated by people involved in cannabis culture. Based on your answers on social media, many of you are already off to a good start at the 4/20 festival. We actually try to reply to your post with comments, but sometimes we bother our heads and remain reliant on simple likes.

Well, it’s on420, so I finally found out that Apple has been smoking some things lately.

— Craig Taylor (@AskCraigTaylor) April 15, 2021

If you turn it upside down and squint a little while looking at the bottle of cola, you can almost see the devil.

— Chris Bucky Barnes (@ChrisBarnesTech) April 14, 2021

When viewed upside down, it begins to look like a question mark. In other words, it means “what kind of new toys will be released”. Or “Why is this event?”

— Michael O’Donnell (@ mikeod12345) April 14, 2021

Looks like a bunch of EEEEEEEEEEE What I see overlaps each other

— Rileybusse (@ rileybusse91) April 15, 2021

Does Y’all buy Internet Explorer?

— Tech junkie (@_ jimisola) April 14, 2021 Enough

As you know, we can keep up with the invitation for hours. Stroke with a color, it did not touch on the theory that has been patterned after the “Hello” of the original Macintosh ad. But it’s getting out of hand, and at some point you just have to stop.

But seriously … it’s a waste of time. They will announce what they will announce when they announce it.

— Chris Bucky Barnes (@ChrisBarnesTech) April 14, 2021 Another

One last thing before we leave you (there is a special episode of Mythic Quest that we need to reach!). Last week we polled your choices for the next Apple CEO, and some of you had problems with “Zombie Steve Jobs” as one of your choices. Some people thought it tasted bad, but I admitted it. But this appeared in our Twitter feed. It just appears, the taste is in the viewer’s mouth. Or something like that.

Steve Jobs will be back and regain control …

— Dimitrios T (@ thejwalker666) April 16, 2021

If you haven’t done so already, follow the Macworld social media feed on Twitter and Facebook to join us in the fun. You may even see your post in a future article.

Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.







