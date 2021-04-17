Days Gone Feature Trailer Details Release Date and All Improvements Coming to PC Version





Bend Studio has confirmed that Biker’s open world zombie game supports 21: 9 ultra-wide monitors and has unlimited frame rates.

Sony Bend Studio has announced that Days Gone will arrive on PC on May 18th. The team provided all the details and improvements since the original through a new trailer. Players can now pre-order games on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The developers have released a new trailer that highlights all the features Days Gone receives on a PC in just one month. Bend Studio confirms that biker open world zombie games have 21: 9 ultra-wide monitor support, unlimited frame rates, and the option to play with either a first-party or third-party controller or keyboard and mouse. Did.

The PC version of Days Gone also features an updated photo mode with expanded drawing range, an improved level of overall detail, advanced graphic settings and full control customization. The team provided some great examples of photo modes on the official PlayStation blog.

In addition, Days Gone can be pre-ordered on both EGS and Steam for $ 50 at the same price. The list of recommended system requirements for the game includes a graphics card Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 with an Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X processor, 16 GB memory, 70 GB SSD free space, and 6-8 GB memory.

Days Gone is the third major PlayStation limited edition to appear on PC after the release of Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding last year. Earlier, Sony America CEO Jim Ryan said there was an entire slate of PlayStation games that would appear on PC after Days Gone. No additional details regarding the incident have been provided yet.

The developers of Bend Studio proposed the idea for Days Gone 2 with an emphasis on cooperation mode, but the proposal was rejected by Sony in 2019. According to Bloombergs Jason Schreier, the company turned to focus on blockbusters, and the Days Gone sequel didn’t seem like a credible option. Days Gone director Jeff Ross never said that a sequel might come, but probably not now, but Schreier confirmed that Days Gone 2 isn’t currently under development.

For a while, Bend Studio worked on The Last of Us: Factions 2, followed by an unknown follow-up, and then launched its own new project in March 2021.

