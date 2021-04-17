Do I need to suddenly stop using Google Maps on my iPhone?





If you’re among the millions of iPhone users who rely on Google Maps, this amazing new update will serve as a serious warning that it may be time to quit the app. However, there are some lesser-known issues that need to be understood before pressing delete.

New Google Maps to warn millions of iPhone users

Nur Photo via Getty Images

Facebook has endured the media turmoil, but early admitted that data collection isn’t keeping pace with its competitors, but Google is slower and more cautious. The search and advertising giant delayed the update of its flagship app by a few months after Apple’s deadline had passed. After that, privacy disclosure was obligatory.

But keep in mind that Google’s $ 100 billion in advertising revenue is a machine that needs a feed. After a few months late, Google finally made Apple’s claim. Hundreds of millions of iPhone users are obsessed with the hyperscale app, disclosing the tracking and data collection that is taking place.

Now, following Gmail and Chrome, Google has finally released the iOS privacy label for Google Maps. This is funny. While many long-time iPhone users are willing to use Safari or Apple Mail instead of Chrome or Gmail, switching from Google Maps to Apple Maps is a step too far away.

Before Apple entered the map business, Google Maps was a staple of iOS. And for many, its clean lines, simple interface, and important trust locations and navigation have proven to be extremely sticky. But like everything on Google, you need to remember where it makes money. It’s a data shop, not a tech shop or app shop. Google thrives by targeting you with advertising.

The battle is happening now that Big Tech is fighting for the right to cash your data with you and is obfuscated enough to prevent you from reaching for the off-switch. Apple is trying to spin the entire mobile marketing industry, and app developers will have to ask for tracking permission. The industry is, of course, afraid to say no to most of us, and it’s no wonder we’re worried.

On the surface, the Google Maps privacy label is another horror show, especially when compared to Apple’s alternative stocks, as shown in the graph below. Google told me that the privacy label of the app shows all the data that could be collected, noting that Apple is also collecting data from the OS in accordance with its privacy policy. When it comes to maps, Google says the actual data depends on the particular features that people decide to use.

But as we’ve seen in Gmail and Chrome, privacy labels speak for themselves. There is too much data in too many categories and everything is linked to the user ID. If you need to balance, Google Maps will look like you missed the mark.

Privacy Labels-Google Maps and Apple Maps

Apple / @ UKZak

Also, according to Google, as an example of a user who can control the data, Google Maps chose to share voice access if they chose to use assistant driving mode or voice commands, but chose not to use them. If this data is not collected features, the link between features and data collection is difficult for the user to navigate.

There is a problem with Google and Facebook. Apple has turned user privacy into USP, with two rivals in its hands. I don’t think Apple saw these comparisons as an immediate result from the privacy label, but it’s going down well. ESETs Jake Moore says Apple has fired on all cylinders to strengthen its privacy claims and protect user data. He calls the data the currency of the 21st century, and the extraordinary profits generated by Google and Facebook certainly confirm this.

According to Moore, Apple is thinking about how it works without being bound by preconceived ideas. The critics argue that they can afford to do so because their lives do not rely on data to sell the technology-related ecosystem. But for users, it makes little sense.

Like Chrome, Google Maps does not collect data that is not linked to your user ID. Perhaps the company needs to rethink this as a strategy? That pretty blatant. There is also an incognito setting that allows you to change this, which requires the user to manually override the default setting, which is not ideal. This is explained in detail below.

Apple Safari and Google Chrome

Apple / @ UKZak

For many users, the distinction between linked and unlinked data may seem overly technical, but it is absolutely important. One of the most serious questions coming from Apple’s new privacy label is the link between your data and your personal ID. Just as one of the main criticisms of Google’s cookie replacement in Chrome was the risk of smart marketers finding a way to identify a particular user through a browser.

Google’s claim seems to be that Apple collects data in other ways and enhances app-specific labels, as set out in its broader OS privacy policy. There’s definitely a factor in this, but it’s easy to see the contrast between data collection approaches when you look at Chrome’s privacy label compared to Apple as well as its rivals.

Chrome collects more data than Microsoft Edge or Mozilla Firefox and, importantly, links all data fields to your user ID. It is unique among all major browsers. This is a good example of the problem, and I can guess that it’s a rough approach across Google’s other flagship apps, including maps.

Chrome vs. rivals

Apple / @ UKZak

Privacy is at the heart of everything we do, Google told me again when I asked about maps. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, previously said it would avoid monetizing data with apps that primarily store personal content such as Gmail, Drive, calendars, and photos. But it’s not Chrome. Not a map.

Fortunately, there is a lesser-known workaround for millions of iPhone users who don’t want to switch from Google Maps. I have already pointed out to users Google’s auto-delete control and bulk delete in a personalized timeline. Again, in this story, Google cites these examples and emphasizes that it provides many ways for people to manage their data. But they also pointed out the secret mode of the map.

This is not easy. Whether users choose secret mode to keep their online activity private, or Google chooses secret mode, the proceedings allegedly scooped up a pile of internet data on Chrome. I have. Regarding Google Maps, the company told me if secret mode is enabled. In that case, the data for each privacy label of the app will not be saved in the user account or timeline.

When I insisted, I was convinced that this meant that privacy label data was not associated with a particular individual or that account. From this, we can infer that the data is still being collected, but if it is not linked to the user, it will be significantly improved.

There are restrictions on using Google Maps in incognito mode. No commute, location history or sharing, search history or completion suggestions, navigation assistant restrictions, offline maps or locations. This may seem like a lot, but it’s another example of privacy becoming an option. You can exchange your privacy and your data for convenience, or you can balance. Google, Facebook, etc. don’t balance that for you, you need to control for yourself.

Enable secret mode

Google Maps / iOS

In secret mode, Google Maps does not store personalized location history or timelines. This is a big advantage. Ironically, I’ve previously criticized Apple for holding tabs like this, with key location features hidden in the iPhone. I don’t think you need a device or cloud service to keep track of where and when you’re going. The data that is collected and stored is data that can be mined, lost, or misused, but the security built around it is good.

Google Maps is a great product and you can continue to use it in secret mode. There are no implicit privacy breaches affecting the Gmail app on Chrome and iPhone, and Im is preparing to sacrifice some features to enhance privacy.

Problems will arise in the future, ESETs Moore warns about the first episode of Forbes’ new Straight Talking Cyber ​​video series this week. Privacy is difficult, he says. It takes a lot of such work to get people to understand the benefits of keeping privacy in front of them.

Google’s introduction of secret mode was a response to the recent privacy backlash. However, if you don’t bother to change the settings, or if you choose an app with a disastrous privacy label, you can’t complain that the data was collected indiscriminately. There are more tools than ever to protect yourself, but at the same time, your data and privacy have never been more threatened.

What happens next depends on all of us and all of you.

Straight Talking Cyber ​​| Apple Undertakes Facebook and Google

Welcome to Straight Talking Cyber, Forbes’ new cybersecurity video series. With me, Kate OFlaherty and Davey Winder. We stand behind the headlines, focusing on what you really need to know about the major issues that affect you and users around the world.

In this first episode, Apple confronts Facebook and Google directly about user privacy, introduces new anti-tracking technology in iOS 14.5, and confirms the ongoing controversy over the App Store privacy label.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos