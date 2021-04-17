Soyuz’s crew returns home while SpaceX prepares for the crew dragon’s flight to the space station.





Two astronauts and NASA astronauts undocked from the International Space Station, plunged to Earth early Saturday, and boarded the SpaceX Crew-Dragon spacecraft with crew to another station on Thursday. I landed on the grasslands of Kazakhstan in preparation for the launch.

With Russian recovery and NASA support awaiting, the Soyuz spacecraft’s central crew module descends under a single orange and white parachute at 12:55 EST (local). At 10:55 am), I settled on the target rocket-assisted touchdown. Hours) Complete the 185-day mission.

Soyuz MS-17 / 63S commander Sergey Ryzhikov, flight engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins are taken from the capsule to a nearby recliner on their way home with a quick medical check and satellite phone. I waved my hand and smiled widely. For friends and family.

Astronaut Kate Rubins thumbs up to support the crew after being helped by the cramped Soyuz crew module. After 50 minutes down from orbit, all three crew members looked healthy and well. NASA / Roscosmos

“That was amazing!” Space veteran Rubins shouted after his second Soyuz re-entry.

Meanwhile, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, SpaceX engineers prepared a Falcon 9 rocket for the first phase of engine testing to be launched early Saturday, and two NASA astronauts, French and Japanese, on Thursday. Astronauts on the space station for their 6-month stay.

Four “Crew 2” astronauts flew to Florida’s spaceport in preparation for the flight on Friday afternoon.

“It’s great to be at the Kennedy Space Center, especially during the launch week,” Crew 2 commander Shane Kimbro told reporters on the runway. “It’s definitely becoming a reality. Our crew is very well trained (and) we’re really excited and ready to go.”

The Soyuz landing and Crew Dragon launch are the second and third flights of a record four-mission sequence in just three weeks to replace all seven members of the station after a long stay in orbit. ..

It began on April 9, when Soyuz MS-18 / 64S commanders Oleg Nowitzki, Pyotr Dubrov, and NASA’s Mark Vandehei exploded from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and docked at the station after a two-orbit rendezvous. I did.

They have now replaced Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov, and Rubins, which were launched at the Orbital Outpost last October. After six days of delivery, the outgoing trio said goodbye to the station crewmates and undocked from the lab complex at 9:34 pm on Friday.

SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts will greet senior management and reporters on the runway of the Kennedy Space Center after arriving by plane from Houston to prepare for the launch on the International Space Station on Thursday. From left to right: Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, Astronaut Megan McArthur of NASA, Astronaut Shane Kimbro of Mission Commander, Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of Japan.Steven Clark / Space Flight Now

The four-minute, 39-second rocket launch slowed the ship out of orbit, and 50 minutes later, the descent module landed near the town of Zhezqazg as planned.

A Russian helicopter was waiting to bring the crew to Karaganda. From there, Ryzhikov and Kudo Svelchkov boarded a Russian jet, boarded a plane back to Star City near Moscow, and Rubins returned to Houston on a NASA plane.

With the Soyuz crew returning safely to Earth, NASA and SpaceX engineers are preparing for the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft to be launched Thursday.

This is the third pilot launch to orbit from US soil since the final flight of the 2011 Shuttle Program, and the first launch with a previously-flighted Phase 1 booster and Crew Dragon ferry. ..

Following Saturday’s engine test firing, Kimbro, MacArthur, Pesche, and Hoshide will strap on early Sunday to perform a dress rehearsal countdown in the start-day procedure.

The lift-off is scheduled for Thursday at 6:11 am and will be docked at the space station on Friday morning.

The Falcon 9 Rocket and Crew Dragon Capsule will be unloaded from the SpaceX hangar and will move Pad 39A slightly up in preparation for Thursday’s lift-off. NASA

Kimbro and his crew will be welcomed into the lab by Space Station Commander Shannon Walker and fellow Crew Dragon astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Japanese astronauts Soichi Noguchi, Novitsky, Dubrov, and Vandehei.

After a week of hand-over to get used to the operation of the station, Astronaut Crew 1 headed for the Gulf of Mexico splashdown south of Tallahassee, Florida, around 12:40 pm on April 28. Depart on a SpaceX capsule.

This will allow NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos to replace the station’s seven crew members with two launches and two landings within a month, the record pace of the space station program.

