Google’s FLoC is caught up in headwinds as the Internet advertising industry is driving instability.





Analytics As Google tests FLoC advertising technology in preparation for the planned elimination of third-party cookies next year, uncertainty about potential issues and increased legal support for privacy are rocking the digital advertising industry. ..

The transition from third-party cookies will have a significant economic impact on the advertising industry and the Internet ecosystem that relies on advertising to accept research that grants meaningful credit to third-party cookies. [PDF] Not the minimum [PDF] Revenue.

“According to our analysis, the publishing industry has generated up to $ 10 billion in advertising revenue from a combination of its own data collected through a combination of paywalls and required registrations, as well as updated content targeting and probabilistic audience modeling. An array of unknown elements), ”said consultancy McKinsey in a recent report.

Many advertising industry companies thrive on first-party platforms such as Amazon that use customer data collected on their websites to sell ads to marketers instead of third-party data, perhaps on Google and Facebook. I look forward to challenging the Duo Polly.

“In contrast to third-party data built from third-party cookies, first-party data is collected by companies that interact directly with consumers,” said Aqilliz, CEO of blockchain marketing analytics. One Gowthaman Ragothaman said: Send an email to the register.

“Of course, we understand that digital marketers are the most powerful source of information for targeting and personalization purposes because they provide more accurate and valuable insights into consumer behavior and purchasing patterns.”

Ragothaman expects the migration to be difficult, but believes it will be more focused on first-party data. “Every publisher, whether in emerging or developed markets, understands the need to build their own data platform,” he said. “But it’s not easy. You can’t do it overnight.”

Chocolate factory plan

Google hopes that FLoC and related web plumbing proposals (collectively referred to as Google’s privacy sandbox) will replace the kind of interest-based advertising and remarketing made possible by third-party cookies. I’m out.

FLoC stands for Federated Learning of Cohorts. It is built into the Google Chrome browser and replaces interest-based targeting made possible by third-party cookies. Third-party cookies are mostly blocked by default for privacy reasons, and Google has agreed to drop them in Chrome next year.

FLoC is a browser API that groups people into a cohort or herd of people with similar interests based on the web domain they access. Theoretically, the browser does the calculations locally, which prevents people’s web history from being shared with third parties. Recent denials by other browser makers and privacy groups indicate that the issue has not been resolved, but are supposed to offer more privacy than third-party cookies.

Google has many advertising technology allies that have already announced support for FLoc, including Criteo, NextRoll, Magnete, and RTB House. However, other advertising technology companies such as LiveRamp, Mediamath, Pacvue, and The Trade Desk are working on alternative ad targeting schemes due to the opportunities for innovation and the potential for FLoC to fail.

Ragothaman states that the FLoC requirement for Chrome users to sign in to their Google account raises issues under the European GDPR data privacy rules, which require explicit user consent.

“At this point, selected Google Chrome users are automatically added to the cohort, but there is no option in the industry to opt out of trials that aren’t working well,” he said. “FLoC may not be realized in the EU if Google does not take steps to adequately address legislators’ privacy concerns.”

“Given that Google accounts for 90% of the European search engine market share, the phasing out of third-party cookies will certainly have a big impact on the ad supply chain within the block. That’s why Google is lagging behind. Their next solution, FLEDGE, came to fruition in almost a year. “

Zach Edwards, co-founder of the web analytics business Victory Medium, hopes FLoC will be rolled out, but hopes it will be abandoned due to the proposal of a more promising privacy sandbox like FLEDGE. I told The Register.

“FloC is an automated audience creation process and is clearly not GDPR compliant due to FLoC’s opt-out framework. Also, FloC is in CCPA and other frameworks that limit automated profiling. We are brushing up our non-compliance with value transfer user data limits, “he says. Said. “FLoC was dreamed of by a Google math companion who tried to break consent again on the Internet.”

That sentiment was expressed by an organization like the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which recently called FLoC a “terrible idea.” But even more pitiful is the indifference from other browser makers.

Browser makers are not enthusiastic

Earlier this week, Apple WebKit security and privacy engineer John Wilander said he could use Google’s FLoC algorithm, which has been tested in Google’s Chrome browser, to create identifiers to track users visiting different websites. Expressed concern.

Questions about FLoC have become more apparent in the last few days. Rival browser makers Brave and Vivaldi say they believe FLoC poses a privacy threat and will not support it. Mozilla has become more cautious and merely shows its current indifference. And Wilander’s concerns suggest that Apple is unlikely to adopt this technology in Safari. This is not surprising given Apple’s public attitude towards privacy. (Apple did not respond to the request for comment.)

As a result, Microsoft Edge is the only plausible ally of the major browser makers. Edge users have recently asked for an explanation of FLoC, but Microsoft hasn’t made a formal commitment. Registers understand that FLoC is not currently a web standard. Support may come shortly if Google manages to get FLoC into an acceptable state.

Wilander is concerned that the cohort ID, which is a number assigned to multiple groups of interest that will become associated with web users over time, is probably derived from other devices used. In combination, it can help create a unique identifier for that individual. For browser fingerprints.

“Before and some time before the pandemic, I attended Mew concerts, Ghost concerts, Disney on Ice, and Def Leppard concerts,” he said to explain concerns about potential misuse of interest group identifiers. Told. “At each of these events, I was part of the crowd, but I must have been the only one to attend all four.”

The register asked Google if he was willing to deal with Willander’s observations. A spokesperson for a company declined to comment directly, noting that FLoC is still an ongoing collaborative project and Google mathematician Michael Kleber posted a reply to Wilander on Thursday.

“This is certainly a matter of’vertical privacy’,” Clever said. “We have considered several different mitigations. As you know, this is an iterative and open process, and we plan to implement one or more of these solutions in future versions of FLoC. . “

Work to do

Aside from concerns about the technical health of FLoC, the unfinished nature of FLoC makes it difficult to see how it actually works. This is essentially an improved placeholder of its own.

Obviously, we still have to do a lot of work. For example, a recent W3C Privacy Interest Group (PING) assessment of FLoC claims that use cases for this technology “are harmful to privacy in their own right.” Or the problem raised by Mozilla’s privacy engineer Steven Englehardt that Google’s FLoC proposal “makes false claims about the privacy properties provided by the anonymization method.” Or Terrence Eden’s question as to why users need FLoC. Or, observations by EFF technician Bennett Cypher that FLoC’s SimHash algorithm can leak data.

The flow of FLoC is further complicated by Google’s handling of FLoC rollouts. Edwards says Google’s decision to opt in all websites to FLoC puts visitors to government websites at risk of anonymity by linking them to a cohort group derived from the site visit. Stated.

To opt out, you must set the Permissions-Policy header interest-cohort = (). This is not feasible for users of websites on some hosting platforms and may not be explicitly communicated to government IT admins, as Edwards is worried.

Advertising technology firm Adalytics also confirmed when it discovered that websites such as the European Data Protection Supervisor, the Irish Data Protection Agency, and the U.S. National Security Agency all triggered updates to Chrome users’ FLoCID. .. Therefore, in theory, an attacker running a website could read this ID and conclude whether a visitor had previously visited a particular government website. I will.

Edwards said he would be happy if FLoC flopped, but said he expected it to roll out despite the volatile start. “For Google, FloC is” the right amount of privacy and a lot of revenue benefits, “but for end users, this automated audience creation process built into the browser was cluster FLoC from day one. “He said.

Edwards was even more enthusiastic about FLEDGE, another privacy sandbox proposal that is scheduled for future testing to improve its integrity with privacy law.

Still, changing is not easy. See another privacy sandbox proposal, first-party set panning by the W3C Technical Architecture Group.

Gowthaman said there is still a long way to go before the industry can move from third-party data to first-party.

“It requires a complete overhaul of the existing technology infrastructure that is functioning,” he said. “We need to get consent and communicate it throughout the digital supply chain. This requires a major rebuild. The industry understands the work to be done and is running out of time. I will. “

In the meantime, he expects cohort-based targeting to be inevitable, at least until the advertising technology industry has settled on scalable solutions. “There are quite a few players in the ad tech ecosystem experimenting with cookie replacement solutions,” he said. “Today, there are as many as 80 identity solutions on the market, all trying to provide an alternative to cookies.”

Whatever happens, he argues that it is imperative that the new technology infrastructure enable legal data sharing throughout the digital supply chain.

Similarly, Marc Goldberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Method Media Intelligence, a marketing analytics business, says that whatever technology replaces third-party cookies, we need to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.

“It’s important that all these options don’t resurface privacy issues in any other way,” he said. “Prices can go down (read advanced targeting premiums) and eventually break (or don’t work), but there’s no shift in spending on other media. Eyeballs Still online, buyers will find tactics and strategies will change, that’s not a bad thing. ”

