SpaceX Crew 2 mission to the International Space Station in the photo





Image of 11/11 (Image credit: SpaceX) SpaceX Crew-2

SpaceX’s second operational astronaut flight, The Crew-2, will be launched on April 22 at the International Space Station. Crew-2 includes NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronauts Akihiko Hoshide, and the European Space Agency (ESA). ) Astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Crew 2 will take off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavor carried by the Falcon 9 rocket at 6:11 am EDT (1011 GMT) on April 22. It’s a schedule.

11 images 2

(Image credit: SpaceX) Crew Dragon Training

At the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California, four crew members of Crew 2 are filmed inside a mockup of a Crew Dragon vehicle. The crew will arrive at the space station at 5:30 EST on April 23 (0930 GMT) and will spend about six months in the orbiting laboratory.

Upon their arrival on the ISS, Crew 2 astronauts will join the Expedition 65 65 crew, which consists of NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Mark Vandehei. JAXA Astronaut Soichi Noguchi; Astronauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov. Hopkins, Grover, Walker, and Noguchi will be launched in SpaceX Crew 1 mission in November 2020 and will return to Earth on April 28.

11 images 3

(Image credit: SpaceX) SpaceX Crew-2 Pilot

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will be the Crew-2 pilot. MacArthur was previously on board the NASA Space Shuttle Atlantis as a mission specialist for STS-125, the last service mission of the Hubble Space Telescope. During the mission, which lasted nearly 13 days, MacArthur rode a shuttle to operate a robotic arm to grab a telescope and assist the crew during EVA.

McArthur is married to NASA astronaut Bob Benken, one of the two astronauts who flew in SpaceX’s first manned spaceflight. This is the Crew Dragon Demo 2 mission to the ISS, which began in May 2020 (another Demo 2 astronaut was NASA’s Doug Harley). .. )

11 images 4

(Image credit: SpaceX) SpaceX Crew-2 Commander

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbro, the commander of Crew 2, wearing a training pressure suit and face mask, was filmed during a SpaceX training session in Hawthorne, California. Kimbro previously participated in two space missions, STS-126 (when he flew to the space station on the NASA Space Shuttle Endeavor in 2008) and as part of the 49/50 long-term expedition to the station in 2016. Did. I spent a total of 189 days in space and did 6 spacewalks.

11 images 5

(Image credit: SpaceX) Mission Specialist Akihiko Hoshide

Akihiko Hoshide, a JAXA astronaut wearing a pressure suit, was photographed during training activities at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Hoshide, along with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, will be a mission specialist for The Crew 2.

Hoshide has flown into space twice so far. The first was on the STS-124 in 2008 when I flew to the International Space Station on the Space Shuttle Discovery, and in 2012 when I flew to the Space Station on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Akihiko Hoshide provided Japan’s Kibo module, JAXA’s first contribution to the ISS program, which allows astronauts to conduct scientific research experiments in pressurized chambers on a 2008 mission. Did.

11 images 6

(Image credit: SpaceX) Mission Specialist Tomas Specke

ESA astronaut Tomaspesuke is filmed in the cockpit of the simulated SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule at the company’s training facility in Hawthorne, California. Pesche is also a space veteran and has previously flown once as part of the crew of Expeditions 50 and 51 on the space station.

Pesche was in fact the most logged on to the Crew 2 team’s ISS, boarding the station for 197 days from 2016 to 2017. In the previous mission, he operated the robot arm of the station to capture two cargo spacecraft and station them.

11 images 7

(Image credit: SpaceX) Inside Crew Dragon

The Crew 2 astronauts will be filmed together again in a mockup of the Crew Dragon’s vehicle. There is no space suit this time. Instead, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur (Crew 2 pilot) sits inside a capsule and wears playful owl socks. The crew is also shown to be wearing a mask while preparing for their next flight together at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California.

11 images 8

(Image credit: SpaceX) Crew Dragon Cockpit Training

JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet (both Crew-2 mission specialists) were filmed together during cockpit training using computer simulations at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California. I will.

11 images 9

(Image credit: SpaceX) Crew 2 Quarantine

Crew 2 officially began quarantine on April 8 in preparation for launching on the space station on April 22. Astronauts can quarantine at NASA’s Johnson Space Center or at home if quarantine conditions can be maintained. The crew also took precautions by wearing a face mask during a training session at the SpaceX training facility in Hawthorne, California.

“By spending the last two weeks before takeoff in the quarantine, we ensure the health of the Crew 2 crew and protect ourselves and astronauts already on the space station,” a NASA official said in a statement. You can do it. “

11 images 10

(Image credit: SpaceX) Ready to release

Crew 2 is the company’s second long-term SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station and the company’s third overall crew orbital flight. Astronaut Crew 1, who currently lives on the space station, recently created space for the next crew to dock with the orbiting laboratory.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi, will be able to dock Crew 2 to the port in front of the space station’s Harmony module on April 23, with the Crew Dragon Resilience Capsule. Has been moved. 1 is scheduled to return to Earth on April 28th.

11 images 11

(Image credit: NASA) Crew portrait

Official portrait of the SpaceX Crew-2 crew. From left to right, NASA astronaut and pilot Megan McArthur, ESA astronaut and mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, JAXA astronaut and mission specialist Akihiko Hoshide, NASA astronaut and commander Shane Kimbrough. It is included.

According to NASA, The Crew 2 will spend about six months in orbiting laboratories conducting scientific research in areas ranging from medical technology to human health and materials, benefiting life on earth.

Follow Samantha Mathewson @ Sam_Ashley13. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos