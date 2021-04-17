Stadia 3.12 prepares referral bonus, Google TV, etc.





The latest update to the Stadia app for Android, version 3.12, includes references to new referral bonuses, dedicated avatars, and ongoing work on Google TV support.

About APK Insight: This “APK Insight” post decompiles the latest version of the application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When I decompiled these files (called APKs for Android apps), I saw various lines of code in the hints indicating potential future features. Please note that Google may or may not ship these features and may have an incomplete interpretation of what they are. However, enable something close to completion and show what it will look like when shipped. Keep that in mind and continue reading.

Referral bonus

Last year, Stadia launched a referral program. This allows you to invite players to try out the service and get a 2-month Stadia Pro trial instead of the usual 1-month trial. The main advantage of introducing someone today is that the free month of Stadia Pro will be credited to your account when your friend pays for the first month.

With Stadia 3.12, Google is preparing to extend its referral program to a three-tier system. As before, each invited friend (paying for Stadia Pro) is worth the free month of Pro, but now there are two additional rewards, perhaps locked by referrals to a certain number of friends. Will be released.

One perk is a coupon that gives you 50% off the Stadia controller in the Google Store. Another new reward is an avatar dedicated to your Stadia account.

Introduce your friends and get rewards

Continuous reward

Check your email for a 50% discount on Stadia controllers

View dedicated avatar

Congratulations! Unlocked all 3 rewards

hasUnlockedControllerDiscounthasUnlockedExclusiveAvatarhasUnlockedFreeProMonth

The newly added avatar is the first to be added to the list since the launch of Stadia in 2019, and features a Stadia controller with a lovely winking face and crown.

Google TV progress

One of the long-awaited features of Stadia’s upcoming feature is that game streaming services will be supported on Android TV devices, and more specifically first-party Chromecasts with Google TV. The app has been steadily gaining support for Android TV for several months, but Stadia version 3.12 includes a specific reference for using Stadia from “Google TV”.

For example, Stadia’s Google Assistant support is different on Google TV than when playing on Chromecast Ultra. On Google TV devices, the Assistant button on the Stadia controller does not trigger the assistant. Instead, you should use a regular TV or Chromecast remote control.

Stadia controller never opens Google Assistant when playing on Google TV

For Google TV, use the remote control to access the Google Assistant

There are also several places where Google has two separate volume level TVs. Headsets provide a different volume than speakers. Relatedly, it seems that you may need to use the TV remote control to adjust the volume of the game.

Main volume Main volume (headset)

Use the remote control to control the volume

In another text, Stadia’s experience on Android TV and Google TV is optimized for specific devices, just as Stadia on Android smartphones is “optimized” for only some smartphones.

The Stadia app is not optimized for this TV. You may experience game performance issues while playing.

Party chat progress

Since its launch, Stadia for Android has lacked one of the core features of its services and games in general, as voice chat has become significantly unavailable. As discovered in past decompositions, Google is working on Android party chat, with the latest progress on promotion to leaders, party invitation links, text displayed when inviting players to parties, etc. The code.

get: promotedToPartyLeader

onSharePartyInviteLinkButtonTapped

onPartyInviteButtonPressed

PartyRejoinDetailsPage

Join my party at Stadia

Similarly, Stadia is also preparing support for in-game voice chat. In this chat, you can talk to other players in “public” settings such as the Destiny 2 lobby.

Game chat is now available

Disable automatic participation in the game chat because the game session is over.

Disables auto-joining game chat because the user has switched to a different voice channel.

Users have previously used Game Chat during this game session, so they will automatically join Game Chat.

Batch delete capture

Another tip I found in Stadia 3.12 is the much-requested quality of life change. Currently, Stadia has strict restrictions on video capture, but currently only one capture can be deleted at a time. If you start to reach your account limit, there is no easy way to clean up your cloud storage.

This feature seems to be still in the early stages of development, but Google seems to have begun to work on how to batch delete saved captures.

CapturesBatchDeletedNotification

Thank you, Jonathan!

Details of Stadia:

