Google used Double Irish to shift profits of $ 75.4 billion from Ireland





Last year, in 2019, using a loophole, Google used a controversial double Irish tax arrangement to shift more than $ 75.4 billion (63 billion) in profits from the Republic.

Technology giants have taken advantage of the tax system to transfer funds from the Google Ireland Holdings Unlimited Company through interim dividends and other payments. The company was founded in Ireland but had taxes in Bermuda at the time of the transfer.

The move has allowed Google Ireland Holdings to be exempt from corporate tax in both the Republic and the United States, where its ultimate parent company Alphabet is headquartered. The holding company reported $ 13 billion in pre-tax profit in 2019, which was virtually tax-free, the account shows.

A year ago, Google Ireland Holdings paid a dividend of $ 23 billion and recorded sales of $ 25.7 billion.

Google has taken advantage of Ireland’s double loopholes to pour billions of global interests through Ireland to Bermuda, effectively out of reach of U.S. tax authorities. I am.

Companies using Double Irish invest their intellectual property in Irish registered companies managed by tax havens such as Bermuda. Ireland considers the company to be a tax resident of Bermuda and the United States to be a tax resident here. As a result, royalty payments that are sent to the company are not taxed unless the money is finally sent to a US parent or until it is sent.

Double Irish was abolished in 2015 due to a new company establishing a business in the Republic. But controversial, it has allowed people who are already using it until the end of 2020 to phase it out.

At the beginning of 2020, Google reviewed its global tax system and integrated its intellectual property holdings into the United States. In short, 2019 was the last year to take advantage of this arrangement.

Until late 2019, Google Ireland Holdings Unlimited Company was an intellectual property licensing company with revenue from IP licensing to its subsidiaries. According to the accounts, there were no employees, they lived in Bermuda at the time, and the standard tax rate was 0%.

A Google spokeswoman commented on the transfer of profits from the Irish unit, saying: In December 2019, the company was simplified with the OECD Base Erosion and Profit Transfer (BEPS) conclusions and changes in US and Irish tax laws. We have structured and started licensing IP from the United States instead of Bermuda. The account submitted today covers the fiscal year 2019 prior to making these changes.

Including all annual and temporary income taxes over the last decade, our global effective tax rate is over 20% and more than 80% of that tax should be paid in the United States, she added. It was.

The account states that Google Ireland Holdings Unlimited Company has been a tax resident of Ireland since January 1, 2021 and is now operating as a holding company.

Holding company sales increased from $ 25.7 billion in 2018 to $ 26.5 billion in 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in sales recorded by the subsidiary, resulting in increased royalty payments.

Dividend income from group business stocks surged from just $ 2.9 million in 2018 to $ 597.5 million a year later. The account also shows that R & D spending increased by $ 3 billion in 2019, and the company is paying $ 10.4 billion in R & D spending under cost-sharing agreements with other Google entities around the world. I will.

Google Ireland, a technology company that operates an Irish subsidiary with more than 4,000 employees, recorded 45.7 billion revenues in 2019, with pre-tax profits of 1.94 billion. That year’s tax was $ 263 million, a decrease of nearly 9 million compared to 2018.

It is estimated that US multinationals had more than $ 1 trillion in profits abroad by the end of 2017 through mechanisms such as double Irish and so-called Dutch sandwiches. The tax cuts introduced by former US President Donald Trump in 2019 have remitted some of their profits to the United States.

