Great success at the International Technology Fair





The 8th China (Shanghai) International Technology Trade Fair ended on Saturday, with 524 intentions to cooperate at the three-day event.

As a national-level, global-oriented professional trade fair that integrates technology exhibitions and trade services, this event will serve as an important platform for China’s technology and trade development.

The eighth CSITF, with an exhibition area of ​​35,000 square meters, attracted a record high of 1,028 companies and welcomed 25,662 expert visits.

At the regular CSITF release event, 86 companies or institutions launched a total of 95 innovative projects this year. The event attracted investment and financial institutions by providing a public services platform to match the supply and demand of innovative technologies.

In the project, Fudan University’s Wireless Brain Computer Interface Chip Module was commended as the centerpiece of the fair. This module successfully integrates 64 neuron acquisition channels into a single chip. This can be further extended to 256 channels by cascading.

This is the first proprietary product of this kind in China with full intellectual property rights. Compared to overseas products, this product consumes 1/10 of the power and performs the same performance. It is also the first of its kind to support wireless power.

Mass production is expected in the second half of this year.

Autosubsea Vehicles Inc’s 2,000m hydraulic underwater robot, all-digital PET (positron emission tomography) from Suzhou Raycan Technology Co, and cochlear implants from Zhejiang Nurotron Biotechnology Co were also selected as one of the top 10 most popular projects at the fair. I did.

The fair session further improved the technology trading service chain.

The Shanghai Commerce Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation to build a service ecosystem that combines incubation, trade and financing for science and technology innovation companies, and CSTIF-SSESTAR market cooperation. Established a working mechanism.

The fair also set up a special service area on the premises to discuss issues such as intellectual property protection, patent applications and funding policies.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Technology Exchange’s Mini Trading Hall welcomed more than 1,000 visitors and added 287 real-name users who intended to trade.

