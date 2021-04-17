These three tech stocks are building the future





As we say, innovative tech companies are building the future. Engineers and creative professionals under the control of leading business leaders are thinking about technologies that will define how we live for decades to come. By investing in the best game changers early on, you can get life-changing returns in the long run.

The stocks listed below have one important thing in common. I own them because I expect them to define the future of the industry they have chosen over the years to come. All three have crushed the market over the last 52 weeks and need to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

1. Tesla is not an automobile company

Everyone considers Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to be a major electric vehicle company. That’s enough for today, but CEO Elon Musk has much greater ambitions over the long term.

You don’t have to believe my words. Musk explained his true long-term goals in 2006 and updated his plans in 2016. Cars are only a temporary stepping stone to sustainable energy practices and the long-term survival of humankind. for real.

Rethinking how humans move is a commendable first step on that grand path, but far from the ultimate goal. After all, solar power, deep space travel, and artificial intelligence are all. Tesla’s shares may need to be split into several separate entities along the way, but I hope I can own all the resulting shares.

In many cases, mask-like plans may sound ridiculous and unrealistic. This guy is getting things done and I believe in his completely human business goals. That makes Tesla a great stock to own for a very long time.

2. Google is more than just a search engine

Stop if you’ve heard of this, but Google’s parent alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is more than visible today. Leading search engine and online advertising service operators have built huge war chests that can attack in different directions.

The company, formerly known as Google, has changed its name and structure to support its evolving business model. Please come back in 10 or 20 years. It’s not surprising to see that the old Google business has turned into just a few contributors to Alphabet’s multi-industry business.

The company is already exploring medical science, self-driving cars and their associated ride-hailing services, drone delivery networks, undersea mapping, and database farming. Like musk, Alphabet takes a stern look at large battery-based energy systems. Most of these ideas are currently burning cash and most will never be a profitable business, but in the long run they have the potential to become game changers in huge markets.

I don’t know exactly where the Alphabet chips will fall in the next 10 or 2 years, and I don’t know the company itself. But putting the huge burden of Alphabet behind many different ideas will certainly bring some true winners. The company has dominated many markets with products such as Android, Chrome, Google Search and YouTube. It will happen again, and I would like to invest in the next big bunch of wins.

3. Roku is the future of entertainment

The media industry is changing in front of us. Fortunately, investors don’t have to choose a winner in the content war. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is the winner in all rational scenarios.

As a leading provider of tested hardware and software platforms for streaming media services, Roku doesn’t care who will be the leading provider of digital media. The company is mixed regardless, as no one else can match Roku’s expertise in user-friendly media portals. What’s more, Roku has built its own content channel and embarked on a cross-platform advertising service. This Friday, the company acquired the advanced video advertising division of my former employer, media measurement expert Nielsen Media (NYSE: NLSN). This is one fresh example of how Roku is striving to broaden its business horizons.

This particular innovator may not have higher goals than Tesla or the Alphabet, probably because it’s a much smaller company now. CEO Anthony Wood has the potential to evolve into the next Elon Musk. My crystal ball is under repair, so I’m still not sure. In the meantime, confusing the media industry is a great start and I’m looking forward to where Roku will go next.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

