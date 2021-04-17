Health Company Wins Last COVID Challenge | Business





Lexington’s North Adams Keba Health finished its first Friday with the Connect Tech Innovation Challenge created by startup accelerators and innovation network levers, beating five other companies, including the Stockbridge company.

This was the fourth and final event of a series of COVID-19 challenges created by Lever, focusing on state-owned companies developing products that help stop the coronavirus pandemic epidemic. Edgi Learning in Stockbridge was one of the six finalists in the contest.

Jyotsna Mehta, CEO and Founder of Keva, was awarded the $ 40,000 First Place Award to the winner of the final pitch contest determined by the jury. Boston’s Thrive Community received $ 10,000 for finishing in second place.

The other three finalists and participants in the pitch contest were Hopkinton’s Outside Interactive. Cambridge Police ,; Concord’s Omnistrato.

Keva was the first to develop an app to help asthmatics manage their care. The idea was inspired by a healthcare journey for Mehtas’ daughter, who was diagnosed with asthma at the age of four.

This year, Keva Health received $ 25,000 to further develop the platform through MassTech’s Massachusetts eHealth Institute’s Digital Sandbox Program in collaboration with Baystate Health in Springfield. This funding covers the pilot’s setup for Baystate Health asthma patients and provides Keva with valuable information on how to continue refining the product.

The Thrive Community will use the money to build a company app platform that allows seniors, families and caregivers to check in and monitor their health, making daily check-in calls familiar to many adults living far away. Provides ideas for transcendental connections. Their older parents.

Connect Tech’s challenge is Massachusetts entrepreneurs working on innovative solutions to increase resilience and prevent potential disruption in industries such as e-commerce, manufacturing, digital health, fintech, and educational technology. And focused on start-ups.

36 companies participated in the four event series launched in June 2020. The series was funded by a $ 250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative Innovation Institute, a state agency that also manages the Massachusetts Manufacturing Emergency Response Team. The series also received financial support from the Mass Technology Collaborative.

