ARK is investing in space exploration: these two technology stocks can explode





Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest recently launched the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX). This is the company’s latest, actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to give investors access to a variety of technologies and aerospace companies that enable or benefit from space exploration. It has been.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) are two of the top 10 stocks in this relatively new ETF, and both companies look like long-term investments. This is the reason.

1. NVIDIA: Computing power

NVIDIA has developed a graphics processing unit (GPU), a type of semiconductor (or chip) designed to process large amounts of data very quickly. GPU technology can accelerate heavy workloads such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, and scientific computing.

Although rivals have released their own GPUs, NVIDIA chips continue to be the gold standard in the industry, as evidenced by their widespread adoption. For example, all major public cloud providers, from Amazon Web Services to Alibaba Cloud, use NVIDIA GPUs in their data centers.

In addition to various ground applications, NVIDIA chips are already useful for space exploration. For example, NASA is planning a manned mission to Mars using NVIDIA’s DGX-2 supercomputing platform.

Landing on the Red Planet is complex and dangerous. Starting with an initial descent rate of 12,000 mph, the spacecraft takes only 6 minutes to slow down before reaching the surface. During descent, complex fluid dynamics affect vehicles in unknown ways, and it can take up to six months to simulate these conditions on other computing platforms, according to NASA computer scientists. However, on NVIDIA’s computing platform, it takes only a week to run six simulations at the same time.

Driven by unmatched processing power, NVIDIA products have benefited from high demand in recent years. As a result, the company performed well despite inventory headwinds in 2019.

metric

2018

2021

CAGR

Revenue

$ 9.7 billion

$ 16.7 billion

20%

Free cash flow

$ 2.9 billion

$ 4.7 billion

17%

Of course, scientific research is just one use case. NVIDIA GPUs are also suitable for other high performance computing applications. In fact, according to management, NVIDIA’s total addressable market in data center space will reach $ 100 billion by 2024. This gives the tech company plenty of room for growth.

2. Trimble: Geospatial system

Some investors were probably surprised by Cathie Wood’s decision to make Trimble the top holding of ARK’s latest ETF. Trimble isn’t growing as fast as NVIDIA, and its aspirations aren’t as flashy as companies like Virgin Galactic. That said, Trimble shares have outperformed the S & P 500 over the past 1, 5, and 10 years.

The company provides hardware and software solutions to millions of customers in the world’s largest industries such as construction, agriculture and transportation. For example, Trimble’s Connected Supply Chain platform helps improve fuel efficiency and safety in long-distance trucking and freight, providing back office managers with real-time data and analytics. Similarly, Trimble’s Connected Farm platform optimizes farming workflows to help farmers improve crop performance and profitability.

Many of Trimble’s products integrate real-time positioning technology. This includes the Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), as well as systems that use laser and optical technology to locate. Trimble also provides a data collection platform that simplifies the management of this geospatial information. These technologies are especially useful for space exploration.

Not surprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic has hit Trimble hard as it disrupted the supply chain and curtailed the global economy. As a result, the company’s revenue fell 4% in 2020. Nevertheless, Trimble’s gross profit has expanded in recent years, driving strong growth in free cash flow.

metric

2017

2020

CAGR

Revenue

$ 2.6 billion

$ 3.1 billion

6%

gross profit

52.1%

55.8%

Not applicable

Free cash flow

$ 386 million

$ 615 million

17%

Trimble estimates the market opportunity to be $ 50 billion and there is plenty of room for growth. In addition, Trimble targets industries that previously lacked technology services and provides solutions that help clients improve their productivity, quality, and safety. As these companies turn to technology to improve operational outcomes, it should drive demand.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

