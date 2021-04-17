Apple @ Work: How Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 have led to innovation in email apps at work





In 2009, I started my career in IT. Even at that time, the idea of ​​managing a local email server seemed like a huge waste of resources. As an alternative to Microsoft Exchange, we started investigating what was then called Google Apps for domains.

In today’s environment, running a mail server is a rule exception. Most organizations launched today sign up for either Google Workspace or Microsoft 365. Both products are excellent and depend on the productivity app you use (Google Docs and Word) as your ultimate choice. I used and managed both of them, and they are both top-notch products.

It was almost 11 years ago that I changed my organization’s MX record to Google and moved away from self-managed Exchange servers. I recently thought about the impact on Apple-focused enterprises.

Why Hosted Email Is Important

There was no support for ActivSync when the iPhone was released. This meant that IT departments had to enable IMAP support to access their work emails. Executive-level employees were using the iPhone, which forced IT to reluctantly do it. With iPhone OS 2.0, Apple has licensed ActivSync from Microsoft, allowing the iPhone to communicate natively with Exchange 2008 and later. If you weren’t at work at the time, you wouldn’t realize how complicated it was to set up company email on your smartphone. My first smartphone was the Treo 700, but I had to bring my phone to IT to connect.

Today, not only is it easy to add work email to all your devices, but it’s also easy to use the apps you need. The flexibility that hosted email brings to users is, in my opinion, the most important result of this transition.

Email innovation

Email is a proven technology that primarily uses open protocols. Google connects using the open API for the app, but email is still the universal identifier for the workplace. Despite Slack’s efforts to kill email, it’s still alive.

There have also been many innovations in email app options. This allows the end user to choose what kind of experience they want. Spark helps inbound customer service emails by allowing teams to chat about emails before sending them. Spike turns your email into a quick chat interface, removing headers and signatures. Twobird provides a streamlined Gmail interface with notes. Airmail offers a number of customization options. Canaries put security at the forefront. There are countless other options, so if you want to find a good alternative to Apple Mail, check out our guide to the best email apps for macOS and iOS.

Summary of why hosted email is important

The beauty of the situation for corporate customers is that employees can make choices while talking to colleagues and all of their customers. If your organization chooses to use Slack or Teams, everyone else needs to use the app. Regardless of the email platform your organization uses, employees can choose the best app. Someone in one department may use Spikes online notes to track meetings, and someone else may use Sparks third-party app integration to send email to apps such as Todist. Employees can experiment and find the best app for their workflow while talking to everyone else. Email is built on open technology with a small number of important players, so your app can focus on integrating with a small number of vendors and build great technology on top of it. All this can happen without the IT department having to manually configure each app.

Of course, choosing an app is just one small reason why hosted email makes sense in your enterprise. Running a mail server is a complex and resource-intensive role, and in terms of security, it’s much better to trust Google and Microsoft to handle it.

