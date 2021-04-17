Vivo V21 SE listed on Google Play Console reveals some specs





The vivo V21 family is still quite a mystery. The only real and reliable information we have so far is the April 27th announcement event in Malaysia for regular V21 and V21e. Other than that, it suggests that there are various sources in V21 Pro. This may or may not be similar to the recently certified V21 5G in Indonesia. Last but not least, there is the V21 SE. It is officially listed with the V2061 model number in the new device list on the Google Play console. The names and models were cross-referenced and matched using the Indian IMEI database. This database is also the origin of the vivo V21SE Monica. Obviously, though, there’s a lot of questions around the lineup and even basic information about the members, such as their names.

list of vivo V21 SE Google Play consoles

Assuming this detective job checks out, the vivo V21 SE is based on the Snapdragon 720G chipset and 8GB of RAM. Its display resolution is reported to be 1080 x 2400 pixels and the pixel density is reported to be 440 ppi. If these numbers are accurate, you’re probably looking at a diagonal or about 6-inch display. We know that the panel contains a teardrop notch for selfie cameras, thanks to the small image included in the list in Google Play Console. This page also mentions Android 11, and that’s it.

For other information about the Vanilla V21 and the general lineup, there’s a previous leak that reveals a focus on the eye-catching gradient back design and thin range. Apparently vivo aims to provide some of the slimmest 5G-enabled devices. The source also mentions a 44MP selfie with an OIS, with a 64MP main camera on the back and two additional shooters next to it. It’s completely unconventional.

However, it is worth noting that we cannot ascertain how this information relates to Vivo V21 SE and whether the method is accurate. Also worth mentioning-the clear similarity of model numbers between the V21 SE (V2061) and the existing vivo iQOO U3 (V2061A). For what it’s worth.

