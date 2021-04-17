Google Cloud Org Chart shows 142 most powerful executives under Thomas Kurian





Internal Google data retrieved by Insider shows 142 of the most powerful people in Google Cloud. We have created an interactive org chart of top executives and staff to help cloud boss Thomas Kurian lead the department. Google sees the cloud as an increasingly important revenue engine for the company and is investing heavily in its growth. See other articles on Insider’s business page.

Thomas Kurian leads what Google considers to be one of the most promising segments of business, cloud computing.

Although Google’s business has relied primarily on advertising, it sees the cloud as a source of revenue growth, so Google recently began categorizing Google Cloud data as a separate reporting segment for quarterly revenue.

According to the company’s latest report, Google’s cloud business generated annual revenue of $ 13 billion, up 46% from 2019. Still unprofitable, the market continues to compete for rival Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Insider obtained an internal org chart of Google Cloud and identified top executives and staff to help CEO Thomas Kurian lead the company’s ambitious cloud business. These are the people who carry out all aspects of the department, from sales and marketing to products and engineering.

Kurian invests heavily in the growth of the company, especially in the sales organization. He also continues to hire executives.

Some of his direct reports have joined the company in the last two years. Cloud Sales President Robert Enthrin joined SAP in April 2019. Javier Soltero, who previously headed Microsoft’s office products, joined the company in October 2019 and headed Google Cloud’s office software suite Workspace (formerly known as G Suite).

In addition, John Jester, Vice President of Customer Experience, joined from Microsoft, and Amit The Berry, Vice President of Engineering, joined from Oracle.

Frank Bien, formerly CEO of data analytics firm Looker, also reports directly to Kurian as Vice President. Google Cloud acquired Looker in February 2020 for $ 2.4 billion.

Frank Bien, Vice President of Looker on Google Cloud, and Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.Google

When it comes to catching up with AWS and Microsoft, Google Cloud still has a long way to go. According to research firm Gartner, AWS dominates the competition with a 45% market share. Microsoft remains second with a market share of 17.9%, while Alibaba has a 9.1% share. Google Cloud, on the other hand, occupies only 5.3% of the market.

It’s unclear how often Google updates these graphs, and the data is up-to-date, but may not reflect some new changes. A Google spokesperson hadn’t answered Insider’s question about this data by the time it was published.

We are also particular about the title displayed inside. This may be less descriptive than the titles that some of these executives use externally. Even Thomas Kurian himself is usually called the CEO of Google Cloud, even though he’s called the SVP internally.

These are Google executives and staff responsible for the growth of the company’s cloud business, which confronts its rivals by orders of magnitude.

