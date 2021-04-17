Why Apples’ new iPad is amazingly innovative





The next iPad Pro is just around the corner. Is it innovative?

David Ferran

Mark Garman of Bloomberg is a knowledgeable and connected analyst. But when he said, I think he was wrong this week. In my humble opinion, what you will see next week is not particularly innovative. This is why I think differently.

iPad Pro with mini LED screen technology

I say this will be a real game changer. Changes have been made to the iPad display since the tablet was first launched in 2010, and this is the first transition from IPS LCD to a whole new screen technology.

FORBES Details Apple Cutting Classic iPhone Feature From 2023 Design, Report ClaimsBy David Phelan

There are many advantages of miniLED. The small LEDs in this technology use small LEDs that provide a separate light instead of the backlight cleaning found on LCDs.

This means a deep punchy black tint and a very good contrast level. Great for HDR, for example.

This is a big change, and in my opinion, incorporating a miniLED into a tablet is completely innovative.

There is another reason for its innovation

That’s up to Apple’s roadmap. Of course, that’s the secret, but we know it’s there. Just as the iPhone 5S’s fingerprint sensor was a surprising and standalone new feature, what Apple knew was that it was there as a curtain razor for Apple Pay.

So deploying a miniLED on a top-flight iPad is probably just the first step. We can definitely expect a miniLED Mac laptop, and even an iPhone in the future. It’s definitely a break for a while, but the fact that Apple is deploying miniLEDs on the iPad Pro certainly shows that iPhone engineers are waiting for their turn.

And that will be a big and revolutionary change.

Such changes are likely to occur in time for this Falls iPhone, but it seems likely to be at least a couple of years away. But you never know.

FORBES iPad Pro 2021 Details: In the last few days, there's a catch By David Phelan

Ultra fast A14 chip

Given his previous enthusiasm for the iPad Pro model processor, Garman is slightly below his own story when he says nothing is innovative. The processor will also be found on 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets.

This is the version of the A14 chip found on the latest iPad Air and iPhone 12 series. Indeed, it’s even faster than the A14, and one analyst says the processor will be comparable to the latest Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 chips. An analyst far ahead of mewas Mark Gurman.

Is a tablet with a chip as powerful as the MacBook Pro really innovative?

How about AirTags?

Assuming the long-awaited tracking device actually comes out on Tuesday, we can see that AirTags isn’t the first of its kind. For example, Tile and Chipolo have already created them.

However, the small discs that cling to the Apple Find My network seem to help you find better than your rival devices. what’s that? Do you say you can find Chipolo in Find My?

True, that’s because Apple just opened the network. And while we’re still not sure exactly how AirTags works, we’re confident that the seamless integration of Find My and AirTags will ensure unique benefits not found in other products.

iMac

Gurman said his opinion would change if the iMac went on sale next Tuesday.

To be clear, the iMac is very unlikely to come out, and I think it’s actually almost zero.

But I could be wrong and if it turns out, it’s certainly exciting. Perhaps the outlook for the new design iMac, which is a bunch of fun colors, will strike the hearts of those who watch the keynote a bit faster.

But even without it, I think Tuesday will be a great event. Many new products stand out. After all, this is Apple.

FORBES Details AppleiOS 14.5: 11 Great Ways to Upgrade iPhone Software By David Phelan

