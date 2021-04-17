Wrong dates in Google search results do not imply site quality issues





Google may display the wrong date in search result snippets. This topic has been covered many times over multiple dates and times. But one aspect we didn’t cover is that when Google does this, it doesn’t mean that Google has quality issues with your website. This means that Google can’t figure out the correct date for that page.

So it’s not like a core update or another ranking or quality algorithm with the wrong date. This is Google’s system for choosing the right date for your page. Google has said in the past that when Google gets the wrong date, it’s often your fault.

But this is not a site quality issue. As Google’s John Mueller posted on Twitter, it’s not a “quality issue, not a data quality issue.” A data quality issue is when Google retrieves the wrong data or date on a page based on looking at conflicting date information. Google sometimes makes a mistake.

These tweets are:

Many sites spoil the date, sometimes we have to use what we see and know to understand it. I don’t think it’s a quality issue, rather than a data quality issue (do you want me to guess? If so, I guess)

John (@JohnMu) April 12, 2021

Use dates to get all the date information about the page, weight it appropriately, and choose the strongest one. It’s not a question of “usefulness”, but “if you need something (choose this date), it’s accurate and not shy.”

John (@JohnMu) April 12, 2021

There is no problem at all. Helps you choose that date. FWIW is a timezone (or means you have to guess because there is no explicit timezone), a human-readable date such as “yesterday” (a page you crawled a week ago), etc. , There may be subtle differences.

John (@JohnMu) April 12, 2021

The date signature looks like this:

In March 2019, Google’s John Mueller wrote a long blog post that Help Google Search helps you find the best date for your web page. Therefore, there are some tips to help Google choose the correct date.

But, as I said, Google had a problem displaying the correct date in the snippet. Google has previously indicated future dates in snippets, and they know they have problems as we said earlier. The date of this snippet is a continuous issue for Google and has been covered many times. In fact, it may indicate impossible, or people may be fooling Google, but the signal Google uses to get the date isn’t perfect and it’s an ongoing project for them.

Forum discussion on Twitter.

