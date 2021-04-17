These innovations in fashion technology have the potential to move the needle to sustainability





Are we doing enough to make the fashion industry more sustainable?

Are second-hand markets and upcycling enough to revolutionize one of the world’s most polluted industries? Brands and start-ups alike are working to move further by developing innovations that help make fashion ethical in the long run. The outline is as follows.

It is undeniable that the fashion industry has doubled in recent months to reduce its impact on the planet and work towards more ethical forms of production. However, no matter how commendable these initiatives are, it is difficult to determine if they are sufficient to turn things around. Faced with this situation, some players have chosen to invest in innovations that will help the industry as a whole in order to move to fashion that is as responsible as possible.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Okeykat/Unsplash]

Image Credit: Jelleke Vanooteghem / Unsplash A revolution in cotton dyeing

Highly polluted cotton dyeing is much more environmentally friendly in the coming years, thanks to Color on Demand, the name given to Ralph Lauren’s first wastewater-free cotton dyeing system launched at the end of March. May become. It may sound less, but textile dyeing, which must be in the fashion industry, uses millions of liters of water and accounts for 17-20% of the world’s wastewater. And it’s just such water that Ralph Lauren launched a new color-on-demand platform, an innovative system designed to recycle and reuse all the water needed to dye cotton. Fighting waste and significantly reducing the pollution associated with this practice.

Described as “innovative” by many in the fashion industry, the platform not only uses less water, but also requires less chemicals, dyes, and electricity, reducing manufacturing time. Useful. Ralph Lauren has impressed many with this innovation. This innovation can be a source of inspiration for making cotton dyeing a less polluting method.

Image Credits: Ethan Bodnar / Unsplash Recycle clothes in real time

Surprising to some, retail giant H & M is keeping up with its green innovation proposals designed to accelerate the evolution of the fashion industry. And just because it’s a fast fashion brand, we shouldn’t ignore the valuable innovation that comes from that effort. Any initiative will help! In the midst of a pandemic last October, the Swedish giant announced Looop, the “world’s first in-store recycling system” set up in the Stockholm store. An innovation that allows you to come to the store with your wardrobe and a used cotton T-shirt on the way polluting the planet and take away brand new clothing.

From cleaning to knitting, shreddering and spinning, Looop transforms old clothes into new ones without the use of water or dyes in just eight steps. This reduces waste and avoids the need for new raw materials. Developed in collaboration with the Hong Kong Textile Apparel Institute (HKRITA), this technology will benefit many and has the potential to revolutionize the textile industry.

Image Credit: Karina Tess / Unsplash CO Converted to Oxygen

Contrary to what one might think, this particular innovation is still about fashion. The only difference between it and the two previous innovations cited is that this project does little to reduce the environmental impact of the industry. But that might do a lot more … During last week’s Paris Fashion Week, DS Automobiles collaborated with EGONlab and PostCarbonLab to unveil the DS Conscious Collection. What’s in it? Capsules of four clothes (bomber, two T-shirts, trench coat) that can absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen.

At first glance, these garments were treated by a post-carbon lab with a photosynthetic coating consisting of a layer of live algae that captures carbon dioxide and converts it into oxygen and glucose. In a statement, DS Automobiles says the four items absorbed over 1,452 grams of carbon dioxide during a 10-week creative process. Once again, innovations that can inspire more for a more environmentally friendly future.

This article is published by AF Prelax news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

