F12021 Teaser Trailer teases a story mode named Breakpoint





Codemaker has released the F12021 teaser trailer for PS5 and PS4.

The game is played in a Formula 1 drama. There is a new story mode called Breaking Point. In this mode, you will start your career as a Formula 2 driver and be promoted to Formula 1 depending on your performance.

Create drivers in My Team mode, select sponsors and engine suppliers, hire teammates and play against the 11th team on the grid. Breaking points, thrills, and new stories to experience. A new way to play the careers of two players before the actual season begins.

The new game features a whole new story mode that allows players to move into the fascinating world of Formula 1. In addition, an online career mode for two players will be introduced. This includes the real season from the beginning and uses real-time drivers. And the constructor score.

Experience your lifestyle on and off the track while sitting at the top of motorsport. Join the ranks of Formula 1 to win glory in the world of Formula 1. Embark on an epic journey from breakpoints to the new story mode.

Seven of the best ever drivers in Formula One’s history can be used to drive and create teams. Players can pre-order the game to come up with premium brake points and content packages, remembering the La Carte price. Last but not least, MyTeam, the team-managed career mode introduced in F12020, is back.

A new feature of the game is the real-time start of the season. Career mode allows players to start at any point in the season in real time, regardless of the driver’s or constructor’s score. Career mode also has the option of allowing two players to support each other and play the same career as teammates or separate constructors.

The 2020 season is full of amazing new venues, including the resurrection of Portimao and Imola, which can impact calendar changes. The new team will compete in Formula One 2021 and the two teams will be renamed. Renault will transform into an F1 team in 2021 and the racing point will be Aston Martin.

We hope that the latest version of Formula One games will continue to move in this direction. If you want to read our thoughts on the 2021 game, you can read it here, but in summary, enjoyed the game teaser and found improvements to the 2019 game.

