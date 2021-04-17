The leak could reveal the new iPhone 13 upgrade we’ve all been waiting for – BGR





The second-generation iPad Pro offered an exciting screen upgrade that wasn’t available anywhere else in Apple’s iOS and macOS device ecosystem. It was also not available on competing devices. We’re talking about a 120Hz refresh rate feature that Apple calls ProMotion. Since then, I’ve been waiting for ProMotion to appear on the iPhone. Especially considering that most Android smartphone vendors have high screen refresh rates. It started with a gimmicked gaming phone with crazy specs. However, since then, 90Hz and 120Hz displays have become mainstream, and most Android flagships will have high refresh rate displays. Some say that Android requires more technology than iOS because Apple manages a smoother software experience than Android. However, it is undeniable that screens with high refresh rates are attractive to buyers.

The problem with 90Hz and 120Hz screens is that they consume more energy than 60Hz panels, resulting in shorter battery life. Earlier generation smartphones such as the Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4 proved that. Battery life is believed to be the reason why the iPhone 12 series didn’t get a ProMotion upgrade, but rumors at this time last year claimed that Apple was considering 120Hz screen technology for mobile phones. I did. Recently, rumors about the iPhone 13 claimed that Apple would use a new screen technology to bring a 120Hz screen to the iPhone 13, but some rumors say that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the only phone available. There may be. Now, according to a new report, as more iPhone 13 devices grow, it’s possible that everyone’s long-awaited screen upgrades will take place.

Today’s Top Deal Amazon shoppers are crazy about this non-stick frying pan. It’s only $ 14 today.List Price: $ 16.99 Price: $ 13.99 Discount: $ 3.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

Abbreviation for low temperature polycrystalline oxide, LTPO is an acronym for display commonly found in iPhone 13 rumors that mention a 120Hz screen. This is a technology developed and introduced by Apple in Apple Watch Series 4. The LTPO panel shines with the Apple Watch Series 5, which is the first time Apple can offer a always-on display. This technology allows Apple to dynamically reduce the refresh rate to 1Hz when not looking at the screen. Apple Watch Series 5 got the same daily battery quote as the previous version, despite the new always-on feature.

Apple reportedly uses the same LTPO technology in the iPhone 13 series. The software dynamically adjusts the refresh rate based on user interaction. Game sessions and other experiences that guarantee a high refresh rate should automatically go up to 120Hz. Other activities, such as reading text and always-on features like the Apple Watch, can slow down your refresh rate.

Samsung uses its own version of the LTPO screen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, so LTPO technology doesn’t put too much strain on battery life. The screen supports the same dynamic refresh rate and the battery life is much better than the Galaxy S20 version. OnePlus has similar features in the new OnePlus 9 Pro.

I’ve heard rumors in the industry and the media later this year that there is only one LTPO model from Apple. You can see that this is not the case. Apple fans can relax!

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 16, 2021

Display technology analyst Ross Young reports on Twitter details about the displays on various devices, the latest being about LTPO technology for the iPhone 13.

I’ve heard rumors in the industry and the media later this year that there is only one LTPO model from Apple. You can see that this is not the case. Apple fans can relax!

As with any leak, there is no way to validate this claim. But it makes more sense for Apple to add a 120Hz display to both Pro versions, not just Max. Last year, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was equipped with one exclusive feature, the sensor shift optical image stabilization function. It is reported to be available in all versions of iPhone 13 this year. Adding a 120Hz screen only to the iPhone 13 Pro Max makes the larger phone the only real “Pro” phone, but not all iPhone Pro buyers prefer the Max size.

There is other circumstantial evidence to support the idea that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will get a ProMotion screen.

First, another analyst said in mid-March that the iPhone 13’s cell phone had a high battery capacity. This is from a note to Ming-Chi Kuo’s client.

The new 2H21‌iPhone‌ model has more battery capacity than the iPhone 12 series, thanks to the space-saving design of many components. Therefore, the new 2H21‌iPhone‌ model is also slightly heavier than the ‌iPhone12‌. Space-saving design includes integration of SIM card slot and main board, reduction of front optical module thickness, etc.

Second, all four iPhone 13 models allegedly leaked 3D schematics. They all show that the four iPhone 13 phones have the same overall design as their predecessors. All four phones have a narrow notch on the back, a large and thick camera module, a repositioned camera (non-Pro phones only), a repositioned button, and a repositioned SIM tray.

These leaks have shown that the regular iPhone 13 model is slightly thicker than the iPhone 12, but has the same height and width. Similarly, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are all slightly thicker than their iPhone 12 counterparts. This is an average of 0.2mm extra thickness on all four devices.

If you compare the leaked iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max schematics, you can see the difference in size. Image source: YouTube

The simplest explanation for the increased thickness is that Apple aims to compensate for the increased thickness of the rear camera bumps. However, you can use it to increase battery capacity even if you increase the thickness. The LTPO panel is more energy efficient than the OLED panel on the iPhone 12. However, iPhone 13 phones can benefit from a larger battery pack to provide at least the same battery life estimates as previous versions, despite the 120Hz display upgrade.

In summary, all these leaks seem to suggest that at least two iPhone 13 versions will have 120Hz displays. This is the ProMotion screen upgrade that we all have been waiting for. However, none of these leaks can be seen at this time. Kuo and Young have been accurate in the past, and 3D schematics are a common iPhone leak in the months before the launch of the new model. But all of these leaks are just unconfirmed rumors at this time.

Today’s Top Deal Everyone flock to Amazon This 73-piece instant pot accessory set costs only $ 32!Price: $ 30.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may charge a fee Buy now BGR available from Amazon may receive a fee

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos