Why Amazon’s new Echo Bad is a better buy than Google and Samsung





Amazon’s 2nd Generation Echo Buds are great earphones with most of the features offered by competitors, but at a fraction of the price.

For years, brands such as Amazon, Samsung, and Google have been competing to come up with an Android equivalent to Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro. Products such as the Galaxy Buds Pro and Pixel Buds are solid choices, but they haven’t been reliable. Wireless listening options like AirPods and AirPods Pro are for iOS users. Finally, with the announcement of the second-generation Echo Buds, Amazon may have designed a product that surpasses both Samsung and Google as the bud of choice for Android fans.

The $ 200 Galaxy Buds Pro (released in 2021) and the $ 180 Pixel Buds (2020) are definitely great options for Android users. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro has good battery life, including active noise canceling (ANC), iPX7 water resistance, and 5 hours of playback with ANC on and 8 hours with ANC off. The Pixel Buds, on the other hand, don’t have ANC, but are water resistant (IPX4), have the same battery life (5 hours on a single charge), and you can use the Google Assistant just by saying the voice assistant wake word.

The newly announced Echo Bad combines the strengths of both pairs. It incorporates active noise cancellation, hands-free Amazon Alexa support, and is 20% smaller than the first-generation Echo Buds. The Galaxy Buds Pro is more water resistant (IPX7 to Echo Buds IXP4) and has longer battery life when ANC is turned off (8 hours compared to 6 and a half hours). However, the new Echo Buds are reported to last as long as the Galaxy Buds Pro (5 hours) with ANC turned on. And most importantly, Amazon has equipped these new shoots with all these features at a retail price of $ 120. $ 60 cheaper than Google Buds and $ 80 cheaper than Samsung, Echo Buds are better valued thanks to equivalent features and are often better than those focused on Android.

Amazon Echo Bad: AirPods for Android?

Part of the problem with earphones trying to equate with AirPods for Android devices is the sheer volume of Android devices available today. AirPods need to be really easy to integrate with iOS, and support for the Siri Voice Assistant needs to be the bud of choice for Apple owners everywhere. But for Android, it’s not that simple.

Pixel Buds works best with the Google Assistant, which covers the majority of Android devices, and Google’s Pixel smartphones. Considering the integration of Galaxy Buds Pro with Bixby and Samsung phones, it has another decent share of the Android market. However, while these buds work well on each mobile device and very well on many other devices, the pair designed to be a comprehensive answer to the wireless sound of all Android devices Actually there is none.

Echobad may have the most legitimate shots because it wasn’t built for a particular line of smartphones. Much more affordable than the alternatives mentioned above, the popular Alexa is the main voice assistant, but Echo Buds now activates the Google Assistant, Siri, or other voice assistant at the push of a button. Can be programmed. If you have a pair of versatile and true wireless earphones that can offer the best value for Android users everywhere, the new Echo Buds may be the best choice.

