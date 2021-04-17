Why Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is the center of the US Cold War in China





On March 22, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken approves sanctions on Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region Public Security Bureau (XPSB). did.

According to Blinken, these sanctions were accused of being involved in the genocide and crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The US Treasury has taken its own sanctions.

Wang and Mingguores responded by condemning these sanctions. These sanctions were imposed not only by the United States, but also by Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. The king called the sanctions slanderous and said Chen was very proud to have been sanctioned by these countries.

In October 2011, then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Announced moved to Asia, with China at the center. President Clinton has repeatedly stated that former President Barack Obama’s administration wants to build a positive and supportive relationship with China, including in Hawaii in November 2011, of the U.S. military along the Asian coastline. Augmentation told another story.

The US Pentagon in 2010 points out that China is gaining presence and influence in regional and global economic and security issues, and the most important aspect of its strategic outlook to evolve. I called it one of them. In 2016, Admiral Harry Harris of the Pacific Army said the United States was ready to confront China. This is a statement empowered by the buildup of US troops around China.

The Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations are primarily following the pivot to Asian policy, with a particular focus on China. The United States is struggling to keep up with China’s rapid advances in science and technology, and there are few intellectual or industrial tools to compete.

This is why it tried to use diplomatic and political power and block China’s progress through information warfare. These elements make up the so-called hybrid warfare.

A complex facility in the suburbs of Hotan, China, in the northwestern part of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, including what appears to be a re-education camp where mainly Muslim minorities are detained.Photo: AFP / Greg Baker Information Warfare

Prior to the March 2019 event co-sponsored by the US mission to international organizations in Geneva, most people in the United States were 13 million Uighurs (one of China’s 55 ethnic minorities), not to mention Little was aware of the existence of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in China.

Given that Uighurs are the majority of the demographics of this westernmost state in China, the official name of the administrative unit is Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

At the March 2019 event, German researcher and senior Chinese researcher Adrian Zentz, a communist sacrifice, an organization founded by the U.S. government in 1993 to promote anti-communist views. I studied at the People’s Memorial Foundation. In April 2020, the Foundation against evidence blamed China for global deaths resulting from the Covid-19 epidemic.

Zenz is also associated with the Jamestown Foundation, a conservative defense policy think tank founded by William Geimer, who was close to the late Ronald Reagan’s US administration.

Other researchers at the Communist Victims Memorial Foundation, Zentz and Ethan Gutman, continued to repeat their conclusions about genocide in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the US Congress and in various mainstream publications.

Organized by the British Broadcasting System and Democracy Now, Zentz provided what appears to be a record of the atrocities of Chinese authorities against Uighurs.

Zenz and Gutmann are funded by the Western Government, but are disguised as independent research and advocacy groups as non-governmental organizations, such as the Global Center for Protection Responsibilities and the Uighur Human Rights Project; the former by the Western Government. Funded, the latter is the US Government National Democratic Fund).

In June last year, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked the Chinese government and based on the shocking revelation of German researcher Adrian Zentz in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region’s remarks.

Zenz provides a series of scientifically suspicious and politically condemned treatises. These treatises will be used by the US government as facts in the information warfare with China. On the other hand, those who question Zenz’s claims are alienated as conspiracy theorists.

Diplomatic and economic war

The US government’s intelligence war against China has created the fact that there is a genocide in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Once this is established, it will help develop diplomatic and economic warfare.

On March 22, this year, on the same day as US sanctions, the Council of the European Union unilaterally freezes assets and imposes a travel ban on four senior Chinese government officials, including Wang Jin and Chen Ming, Wang Mingshan and Zhu Hailun. Did.

That day, the UK and Canada also joined the venture. It seemed to be a collaborative attempt to portray China as a country that violates human rights. The assault occurred shortly after China achieved its key human rights goals, saving 850 million people from absolute poverty. The US government and its media have sought to challenge this amazing achievement.

As soon as Trump took office in January 2017, he was pushing for a trade war with China. His policy framework remains under Biden.

In mid-December 2020, Zentz and the New Lines Institute for Strategic Policy (formerly Global Policy Center) announced intelligence brief-on forced labor in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region to put together a trade war and information warfare in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

This briefing building claim about the 2019 Wall Street Journalarticleon supply chain and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region caused a media fire in the west, was amplified by Reuters, and was subsequently taken up by many widely read people. It led to the cotton of the US government’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

One-third of the world’s textiles and garments come from China, which accounts for $ 120 billion worth of exports of these products annually and $ 300 billion annually of all commodities.

Police patrol as Muslims leave the Id Kah Mosque after a morning prayer at Eid al-Fitr in the Old Town of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. Photo: AFP / Johannes Eisele

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, 87% of China’s total cotton production comes from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Most of the high quality Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Cotton and then the textiles produced in China are sent to Western apparel companies such as H & M and Zara.

In 2009, many of these companies created the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI). This was bright about the development of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (including smallholder cooperatives in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region) until last year. On March 26, this year, BCI clearly stated: Since 2012, the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region project site has been conducting third-party credibility audits and third-party verifications for many years and has never found a single case related to a forced labor case. ..

Despite BCI’s recent confident statement and its optimism, the situation for cotton farmers in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is changing rapidly as BCI appears to be embarking on an intensifying hybrid war against China in the United States. I will. BCI has closed its activity page in China, accused China of forced labor and other human rights abuses, and established a task force on forced labor and decent work.

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region government officials disputed these claims, saying that much of the cotton field work in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has already been replaced by machines (many of which were imported from US company John Deere). Was done).

A recent book, Cotton Science and Processing Technology, edited by Hua Wang and Hafeezullah Memon, confirms this, as did various media coverage before 2019. However, such facts do not seem to be an overwhelming opportunity for information warfare. The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which is 2.5 times larger than France, is now at the epicenter of the Cold War rather than being self-made.

This article was created by Globetroter for Asia Times.

Vijay Prashadis is an Indian historian, editor and journalist. He is a Writing Fellow and Chief Correspondent for Globetrotter.

Jie Xiongis is a Chinese engineer, translator and editor. He participates in the digitization process of several major Chinese companies. He is the founder of Shanghai Maku Cultural Communications Ltd, a company that introduces China to Global South readers.

